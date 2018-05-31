BBC Sport - FA Cup: Aldershot 0-0 Bradford City highlights

Highlights: Aldershot 0-0 Bradford City

National League side Aldershot Town earn an FA Cup first round replay against League One's Bradford City after a goalless draw.

Aldershot started strongly with Jim Stevenson's low drive from 20 yards deflecting just wide of the goal.

Bradford's best chance of the first half fell to Billy Knott, whose shot was headed over by Omar Beckles.

