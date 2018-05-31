BBC Sport - FA Cup: Bristol Rovers 0-1 Chesham Utd highlights
- From the section FA Cup
Ryan Blake's strike sends Southern League Premier Division side Chesham into round two of the FA Cup at the expense of League Two Bristol Rovers.
United were awarded a penalty for a foul on Brad Wadkins, but Lee Nicholls saved Dave Pearce's spot-kick.
Seventh-tier Chesham, of the Southern Premier League, are 75 places below their opponents in the league pyramid but held on for a famous 1-0 victory.