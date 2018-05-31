BBC Sport - FA Cup: Bristol Rovers 0-1 Chesham Utd highlights

Highlights: Bristol Rovers 0-1 Chesham Utd

  • From the section FA Cup

Ryan Blake's strike sends Southern League Premier Division side Chesham into round two of the FA Cup at the expense of League Two Bristol Rovers.

United were awarded a penalty for a foul on Brad Wadkins, but Lee Nicholls saved Dave Pearce's spot-kick.

Seventh-tier Chesham, of the Southern Premier League, are 75 places below their opponents in the league pyramid but held on for a famous 1-0 victory.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: Bristol Rovers 0-1 Chesham Utd

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Zidane announces he is leaving Real Madrid

Video

World Cup countdown: Luiz's thunderbolt free-kick - 2014

Video

Meet England hockey's 'baby-faced assassin'

  • From the section Hockey
Video

Lampard 'understands' Derby expectations

Video

Tennis star struggles with Yorkshire accent

  • From the section News
Audio

Yorkshire tennis reporter: 'I make a conscious effort to speak slowly and deliberately!"

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

How Muslim women are being empowered through sport

Top Stories