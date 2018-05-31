Ryan Blake's strike sends Southern League Premier Division side Chesham into round two of the FA Cup at the expense of League Two Bristol Rovers.

United were awarded a penalty for a foul on Brad Wadkins, but Lee Nicholls saved Dave Pearce's spot-kick.

Seventh-tier Chesham, of the Southern Premier League, are 75 places below their opponents in the league pyramid but held on for a famous 1-0 victory.