BBC Sport - FA Cup: Brackley Town 2-2 Newport highlights

Highlights: Brackley Town 2-2 Newport

  • From the section FA Cup

Curtis McDonald's late header earns National League North side Brackley Town an FA Cup first round replay against League Two Newport County.

Lennell John-Lewis's penalty put Newport in front after he had been fouled by Pablo Mills. Scott Bennett then doubled their lead before Luke Graham's header made it 2-1 and ex-County player McDonald's header in stoppage time secured the replay.

Watch every goal from the FA Cup first round here.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: Brackley Town 2-2 Newport

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Zidane announces he is leaving Real Madrid

Video

World Cup countdown: Luiz's thunderbolt free-kick - 2014

Video

Meet England hockey's 'baby-faced assassin'

  • From the section Hockey
Video

Lampard 'understands' Derby expectations

Video

Tennis star struggles with Yorkshire accent

  • From the section News
Audio

Yorkshire tennis reporter: 'I make a conscious effort to speak slowly and deliberately!"

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

How Muslim women are being empowered through sport

Top Stories