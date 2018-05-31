James Collins scored the only goal as Shrewsbury beat National League North side Gainsborough Trinity to book their place in round two of the FA Cup.

The League One side dominated the first half but it was Gainsborough who went closest to scoring when Marc Newsham hit the post with a header.

Collins put Shrewsbury ahead when his left-foot drive from 20 yards found the bottom corner of the net.

Stephen Brogan almost equalised in stoppage time but his shot went wide.

