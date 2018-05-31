BBC Sport - FA Cup: Braintree 1-1 Oxford Utd highlights

Highlights: Braintree 1-1 Oxford Utd

National League side Braintree come from behind to earn an FA Cup first round replay against League Two Oxford.

The U's took the lead when Ryan Taylor nodded in Callum O'Dowda's cross.

Kenny Davis drew Braintree level with a side-footed shot from the edge of the box, before Oxford's Johnny Mullins was sent off for a second yellow card.

But it was the visitors who went closest to forcing a winner when substitute Liam Sercombe hit the post with a late shot.

Watch every goal from the FA Cup first round here.

Available to UK users only.

Top Stories