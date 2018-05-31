National League side Braintree come from behind to earn an FA Cup first round replay against League Two Oxford.

The U's took the lead when Ryan Taylor nodded in Callum O'Dowda's cross.

Kenny Davis drew Braintree level with a side-footed shot from the edge of the box, before Oxford's Johnny Mullins was sent off for a second yellow card.

But it was the visitors who went closest to forcing a winner when substitute Liam Sercombe hit the post with a late shot.

Watch every goal from the FA Cup first round here.

