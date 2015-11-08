Jurgen Klopp & Alan Pardew: Liverpool & Palace bosses meet

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp met Crystal Palace boss Alan Pardew for the first time on Sunday - and it's fair to say the two men had a few disagreements.

The Eagles won 2-1 at Anfield, thanks to goals from Yannick Bolasie and Scott Dann, but much of the drama centred on a touchline where two animated characters shared the same work space.

As the pictures below show, neither man was prepared to back down - but we think there was only one winner.

After all, when Crystal Palace are in town everyone is expected to follow the rule of the 'House of Pards'.

And if you don't like it, you can...

Speak to the hand

'I'm sorry Jurgen but you're wrong. I'm right. I'm not listening anymore.'

Or you can ssshhhh

'Haven't I told you to be quiet?'

There's always the naughty step...

'You're not moving from there until you have said sorry. Sorry to me. Sorry to Alan.'

How many times do I have to tell you?

'Don't make me send you back to that naughty step, Jurgen. Final warning.'

But please, Al

'You can't call me, Al. Mr Pardew to you.'

These guys are still waiting for an official Pard-on

'Alan. Alan. Alan... calm down, Alan.'

'Every year, Arsene. Every year.'

Just remember, kids - what Pards says, goes