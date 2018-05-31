BBC Sport - FA Cup: FC United 1-4 Chesterfield highlights

Highlights: FC United 1-4 Chesterfield

  • From the section FA Cup

Two early goals help Chesterfield ease past FC United of Manchester and into the second round of the FA Cup.

Gboly Ariyibi side-footed the Spireites ahead at Broadhurst Park, and the non-league hosts were 2-0 down after 12 minutes with Lee Novak converting Daniel Jones's cross.

Rai Simons and Ollie Banks also scored as Luke Ashworth headed a consolation.

Watch every goal from the FA Cup first round here.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: FC United 1-4 Chesterfield

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Zidane announces he is leaving Real Madrid

Video

World Cup countdown: Luiz's thunderbolt free-kick - 2014

Video

Meet England hockey's 'baby-faced assassin'

  • From the section Hockey
Video

Lampard 'understands' Derby expectations

Video

Tennis star struggles with Yorkshire accent

  • From the section News
Audio

Yorkshire tennis reporter: 'I make a conscious effort to speak slowly and deliberately!"

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

How Muslim women are being empowered through sport

Top Stories