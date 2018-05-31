Two early goals help Chesterfield ease past FC United of Manchester and into the second round of the FA Cup.

Gboly Ariyibi side-footed the Spireites ahead at Broadhurst Park, and the non-league hosts were 2-0 down after 12 minutes with Lee Novak converting Daniel Jones's cross.

Rai Simons and Ollie Banks also scored as Luke Ashworth headed a consolation.

