Luke Ashworth heads a late consolation goal for FC United as they lose 4-1 to Chesterfield in their FA Cup first-round tie.

Gbolly Ariyibi opened the scoring for the Spireites after just six minutes, Lee Novak added a second, Rai Simons made it 3-0, and Ollie Banks hit the visitors' fourth.

Watch every goal from the FA Cup first round here.

Available to UK users only.