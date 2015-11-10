Joey Barton: Burnley 'going under the radar' in the Championship

Joey Barton has made eight appearances for Burnley so far

More focus on other Championship clubs is helping Burnley this season, says Clarets midfielder Joey Barton.

Sean Dyche's side currently sit third after their relegation from the Premier League last season, two points off the automatic promotion places.

Barton, 33, who has one cap for England, joined Burnley in August on a one-year deal after his release by QPR.

"This is an incredibly competitive league, spending and buying players doesn't guarantee promotion," he said.

The former Manchester City, Newcastle and Marseille midfielder told BBC Radio Lancashire: "It's very strange because any club I've been at you've always got lots of column inches about it, there's been an expectation and a pressure.

"Newcastle, when we were in the Championship, there was huge pressure, and at QPR we were under pressure because we had a lot of big names in the squad.

"We're kind of going under the radar at Burnley which I think suits us great."