Ross Embleton joins Swindon as first-team coach

Swindon are currently 23rd in League One after reaching the play-offs last season

Ross Embleton has joined new Swindon Town manager Martin Ling's backroom staff as first-team coach.

Embleton started his coaching career under Ling at Leyton Orient and has since worked for AFC Bournemouth, Norwich City and Tottenham Hotspur.

He also worked alongside Swindon's head coach Luke Williams at Brisbane Road.

"It's fantastic to come into an opportunity like this as first-team coach with two people that are quite well known to me," said Embleton.