Welsh Premier & non-League round-up
Dafabet Welsh Premier League
Friday, 13 November
The New Saints 2-2 Rhyl: League leaders The New Saints were denied an eighth successive victory by a 90th-minute equaliser by John Owen. The home side took a fifth-minute lead through Mike Wilde, and Steve Evans doubled the advantage shortly after the break.
Owen soon pulled one back for the visitors and they were given more encouragement when Chris Seargeant's penalty was saved. TNS looked to have done enough to secure all three points, but Owen salvaged what could prove to be a crucial point for relegation-threatened Rhyl.
Saturday, 14 November
Bala Town P-P Carmarthen Town
Haverfordwest County 0-2 Gap Connah's Quay: George Horan scored twice as Connah's Quay completed a Welsh Premier League double over bottom side Haverfordwest at Bridge Meadow. Horan opened the scoring after just two minutes after home keeper Scott James failed to deal with Wes Baynes' free-kick. Horan sealed the victory with 12 minutes remaining, with Nomads sixth in the table.
Newtown 0-3 MBi Llandudno: Llandudno are up to third after three second half goals secured victory at Latham Park. Lee Thomas opened Llandudno's account before Lewis Buckley doubled the lead 10 minutes later. Liam Dawson scored a third with seven minutes remaining as Llandudno leapfrogged Newtown in the table.
Aberystwyth Town P-P Port Talbot Town
Sunday, 15 November
Bangor City 3-0 Airbus UK Broughton: Bangor jumped from 10th to seventh with a rare home win, doing the double over Airbus having beaten them 4-1 away from home early in the season.
Bangor had only secured six points from their six home games before this match, but Sam Hart's penalty, plus goals from Sion Edwards and Damien Allen - deep in injury time - secured the win.
Airbus could have levelled on the stroke of half-time, but Tony Gray saw his penalty saved by Connor Roberts.
The Word Cup semi-finals
Tuesday, 17 November
The New Saints 4-1 Carmarthen Town: Holders The New Saints booked their place in January's final with a commanding victory over Carmarthen.
Ryan Edwards put the hosts in front after just six minutes but Carmarthen were soon back on level terms through Liam Thomas.
But goals from Simon Spender and a Scott Quigley second-half brace saw Saints end comfortable winners.
Wednesday, 18 November
Denbigh Town 1-0 Gap Connah's Quay: Denbigh of the Cymru Alliance caused an upset with victory over Welsh Premier League side Connah's Quay.
Denbigh, wildcard entries in the competition, had already beaten Rhyl and Airbus UK Broughton to reach the semi-finals.
Substitute Sam Jones scored the winner with eight minutes remaining to secure a final spot against Welsh Premier League champions The New Saints in January.
FA Trophy Second Round Qualifying
Saturday, 14 November
Hastings United A-A Merthyr Town
Tuesday, 17 November
Hastings United 1-2 Merthyr Town
Doodson League Cup
Saturday, 14 November
Hyde United P-P Colwyn Bay