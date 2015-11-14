France 2-0 Germany

From the section

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud scored France's first goal

France beat world champions Germany in a match overshadowed by a series of attacks in Paris.

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud scored the opener in the first half after being set up by Manchester United forward Anthony Martial.

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba had a 35-yard drive tipped over the bar by goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

Striker Andre-Pierre Gignac got the second late on with a header into the top corner from Blaise Matuidi's cross.

Fans came onto the pitch after full-time

France's next scheduled fixture is a friendly against England on Tuesday, but L'Equipe is reporting that game will be postponed