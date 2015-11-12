Stoke City's Ryan Shawcross gets spray after Diego Costa gesture

Diego Costa and Ryan Shawcross
Costa gestured to Shawcross, implying he had bad body odour

Ryan Shawcross has received a year's supply of body spray after Chelsea striker Diego Costa seemed to question the Stoke captain's body odour.

The pair argued after a challenge during Stoke's 1-0 win on Saturday and Costa smelt his own arm pit and pointed at Shawcross before holding his nose.

"Made sure Ryan Shawcross put his deodorant on this evening," the 28-year-old defender's wife Kath tweeted after the match.

Shawcross joined manager Mark Hughes at a BBC Radio Stoke fans' forum on Wednesday where he was presented with 12 months' worth of body spray.

"When Costa was concentrating on me and not the game, then the battle was won," Shawcross told the forum.

"He is a top player and I was pleased to keep him quiet."

Mark Hughes and Ryan Shawcross
Mark Hughes (left) and Ryan Shawcross discussed the incident at BBC Radio Stoke's fans' forum

