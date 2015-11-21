Match ends, Newcastle United 0, Leicester City 3.
Newcastle United 0-3 Leicester City
Jamie Vardy equalled the Premier League record for consecutive goals by scoring in a 10th successive match as Leicester beat Newcastle to go top of the table.
Vardy scored when he latched on to a Leonardo Ulloa pass, cut inside Moussa Sissoko and drilled in a low shot.
Newcastle barely registered a threat and let in a second when Ulloa headed in a Riyad Mahrez cross.
Shinji Okazaki bundled in a third after Danny Simpson's shot was saved.
The win was Leicester's fourth in a row in the league and took them top as they leapfrogged Manchester City, who lost at home to Liverpool, and Arsenal, who were beaten at West Brom.
Vardy's effort meant he equalled former Manchester United forward Ruud van Nistelrooy's tally of successive goals, with the Dutchman also scoring his 10th at St James' Park back in 2003.
Unstoppable Vardy
Vardy was a doubt for the match, having missed England's two games during the international break with a hip injury.
However, the 28-year-old was deemed fit enough to start and went close when Mahrez played him through on goal only for Magpies keeper Rob Elliot to rush out and block the forward's shot.
Shortly afterwards, Ulloa played the ball into his angled run from the left flank and he clinically finished for his 13th goal of the campaign.
"The physios have done brilliantly to get me fit," said Vardy, who also grazed the crossbar with a shot before Ulloa's effort.
"We know we can cause teams problems and are solid at the back too. We have a never-say-die attitude and will fight for each other until the end."
Should Huth have been sent off?
Leicester centre-back Robert Huth pushed Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic in the throat during the first half, with the Magpies forward falling to the ground.
Referee Mike Jones gave both players a talking to but did not brandish any cards.
Huth was later booked for a foul on Sissoko when the Magpies tried to launch a counter-attack from a Foxes corner.
One step forward, two steps back
Newcastle suffered their first defeat in three league games after a win and a draw in their previous two outings suggested signs of slow progress being made under manager Steve McClaren.
And, if Magpies fans were in hopeful mood before the match, there were boos at the final whistle from the ones who had not left early.
The home side suffered an early setback with midfielder Cheick Tiote going off injured but they were poor in attack and lacked the hunger and intensity of the visitors.
Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel was rarely troubled, apart from when a Georginio Wijnaldum header was cleared off the goal-line.
Man of the match - Jamie Vardy
What they said
Newcastle manager Steve McClaren: "That was the worst performance we have had this season and it is very disappointing. I understand the frustration of the fans and we will get back on the training field on Monday to get consistency back in our results. That was nowhere near good enough.
"We have to roll our sleeves up and we know we have the talent. We have to fight for that every day."
Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri: "It is fantastic for Jamie Vardy. He is a great champion and did well in training. I am glad because we played like a team.
"I also had Gabriel Batistuta at Fiorentina score in 11 consecutive matches and I hope Jamie can achieve this."
The stats you need to know
- Leicester have now scored in 14 successive Premier League matches
- This was Leonardo Ulloa's 44th Premier League appearance, but the first time that he has scored and assisted in the same game
- Leicester City were bottom of the Premier League after 13 games last season
- Newcastle have only scored one goal in their last four Premier League matches
What next?
Newcastle have a trip to face former manager Alan Pardew's Crystal Palace side, while Leicester will host Manchester United.
