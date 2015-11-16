BBC Sport - Focus Forum: Rooney, Kane or Vardy for England?

Rooney, Kane or Vardy for England?

Dan Walker is joined by Shay Given, Graeme le Saux and Jason Roberts for the Focus Forum as they reveal which striker they would choose to start in England's Euro 2016 opener in France next summer.

Former England international Le Saux believes players must be picked "on form and not reputation".

Leicester's Jamie Vardy currently leads the Premier League goalscoring table with 12 goals, while Tottenham's Harry Kane has six. England captain Wayne Rooney became the country's all-time leading goalscorer in September, surpassing Sir Bobby Charlton's record.

England host France in a friendly at Wembley on Tuesday.

Top videos

Video

Rooney, Kane or Vardy for England?

Video

Tennis star struggles with Yorkshire accent

  • From the section News
Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'Alex Goode is the king of fancy dress'

Video

Northern Ireland draw 0-0 in Panama friendly

Video

NI coped well with conditions - manager O'Neill

Video

Manny Pacquiao's top five tips for success

  • From the section Boxing

Top Stories