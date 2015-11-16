Dan Walker is joined by Shay Given, Graeme le Saux and Jason Roberts for the Focus Forum as they reveal which striker they would choose to start in England's Euro 2016 opener in France next summer.

Former England international Le Saux believes players must be picked "on form and not reputation".

Leicester's Jamie Vardy currently leads the Premier League goalscoring table with 12 goals, while Tottenham's Harry Kane has six. England captain Wayne Rooney became the country's all-time leading goalscorer in September, surpassing Sir Bobby Charlton's record.

England host France in a friendly at Wembley on Tuesday.