England v France: Players keen to show pride - Didier Deschamps

France's players will represent their country with greater pride than ever in Tuesday's friendly against England, says manager Didier Deschamps.

The game comes four days after a total of 129 people were killed in attacks across the French capital, Paris.

France's game with Germany at the Stade de France was targeted in the attacks.

"We are here to represent our country and its colours blue, white and red with even more pride than we normally would," said Deschamps.

Listen to French journalist on 5 live: "I will cry when Wembley sings La Marseillaise."

"It has been a difficult, stressful time, but we have been together and each of us, in our way, has kept up to date with the events.

"Each player and individual has dealt with this in their own way. The main thing is that we have kept together and shared our grief.

"The match will be full of emotion but we have a duty to perform and give a good account of ourselves and represent our country in the right way."

A Belgian citizen has been identified as the mastermind of the attacks, and Belgium's friendly with Spain on Tuesday in Brussels has been called off because of security fears.

'The value of unity and solidarity'

Midfielder Lassana Diarra's cousin, Asta Diakite, was one of 129 people killed on Friday, while striker Antoine Griezmann's sister escaped from the Bataclan theatre where 89 people died.

Both players have remained with the squad, with the former having posted a message on Twitter stating: "In this climate of terror, it is important for all of us who represent our country and its diversity to stay united against a horror which has no colour, no religion."

Deschamps said: "We have two players who have been profoundly touched by the incidents.

"Antoine Griezmann was fortunate to have a feeling of relief and happiness, that his sister managed to stay alive despite being at the Bataclan.

"As for Lassana Diarra, his life has been touched by the deep loss of a relative who he was close to.

"It was good he stayed with us, I have talked with him, as all of us have, and his place has been a source of reassurance for us.

"We have learnt the value of unity and solidarity. I can only repeat the message Lassana has delivered on social media."

'We respect the decision to play'

Deschamps offered his players the chance to withdraw from the England friendly, as France observes three days of mourning.

But none did after the French Football Federation turned down the Football Association's offer to cancel the match.

France captain Hugo Lloris said: "We had some concerns about the game but the president confirmed that we have to play this game.

"We respect this decision. It will be a good opportunity to represent the French nation, which is more important than French football tomorrow.

"Tuesday will be a great moment of solidarity. The last three days have been dramatic and I think we were in mourning together. It will be an opportunity to show character."