Wales U21 1-1 Romania U21

Wes Burns
Wes Burns has scored three goals during Wales U21s' current qualifying campaign

Wes Burns rescued a draw for Wales Under-21 in their Euro 2017 qualifier against Romania in Wrexham.

Ionut Nedelcearu had given the visitors the lead after just two minutes at the Racecourse Ground.

But Bristol City forward Burns equalised with a powerful header from Declan John's cross.

Romania goalkeeper Laurentiu Branescu was sent off just before half-time for a kick on Thomas O'Sullivan, but Wales were unable to capitalise.

Wales remain unbeaten after five games and stay top of Group five on 11 points, but Denmark are just a point behind and have a game in hand.

Geraint Williams' side are next in action on 25 March when they travel to Bulgaria, before the return match with Romania four days later.

Wales Under-21 manager Geraint Williams told BBC Radio Wales: "It's one point gained but obviously disappointed we didn't win the game.

"But the conditions... were atrocious and both sets of players tried to play football in it, and ours I thought were magnificent.

"If we'd taken one of the many chances we created at the start of the second half we would have got all three [points]."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 17th November 2015

  • Wales U21Wales U211Romania U21Romania U211
  • Georgia U21Georgia U210Sweden U21Sweden U211
  • Azerbaijan U21Azerbaijan U213Russia U21Russia U210
  • Slovenia U21Slovenia U212Serbia U21Serbia U210
  • Belarus U21Belarus U212Cyprus U21Cyprus U212
  • Italy U21Italy U212Lithuania U21Lithuania U210
  • Germany U21Germany U214Austria U21Austria U212
  • Slovakia U21Slovakia U214Netherlands U21Netherlands U212
  • Israel U21Israel U210Portugal U21Portugal U213
  • Denmark U21Denmark U212Armenia U21Armenia U210
  • Croatia U21Croatia U212Spain U21Spain U213
  • Northern Ireland U21Northern Ireland U211Ukraine U21Ukraine U212

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep U215320126611
2Belgium U2143016249
3Montenegro U2151317706
4Malta U21512237-45
5Latvia U2151228805
6Moldova U21611439-64

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy U21541081713
2Slovenia U2164021441012
3Serbia U2153111331010
4R. of Ireland U2153027439
5Andorra U216105117-163
6Lithuania U217106317-143

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland U21532083511
2France U21531196310
3Macedonia U21421156-17
4Scotland U2141215505
5Ukraine U21511347-34
6Northern Ireland U21501448-41

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal U2155001911815
2Albania U216222813-58
3Israel U2142118447
4Hungary U21521210827
5Greece U2142028626
6Liechtenstein U216006021-210

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales U21532094511
2Denmark U21431060610
3Romania U21631288010
4Bulgaria U2153028449
5Luxembourg U21401328-61
6Armenia U216015413-91

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U2154101651113
2Croatia U2154011431112
3Sweden U214310101910
4Georgia U216204812-46
5Estonia U216114215-134
6San Marino U216015115-141

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany U2155002031715
2Austria U2154011771012
3Finland U2153026609
4Azerbaijan U217205516-116
5Russia U21410359-43
6Faroe Islands U214004012-120

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovakia U2143019459
2Netherlands U2153029729
3Belarus U21521245-17
4Turkey U2132015146
5Cyprus U215014212-101

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England U21431071610
2Norway U2142115327
3Switzerland U2142116517
4Kazakhstan U21410337-43
5Bosnia and Herzegovina U21401327-51
View full Euro U21 Qualifying tables

