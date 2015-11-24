League One
Fleetwood2Millwall1

Fleetwood Town 2-1 Millwall

Fleetwood sub Bobby Grant scored directly from a corner to help his side beat Millwall in League One.

Grant only came on the pitch in the 85th minute but his set-piece just four minutes later caught the wind to give the Cod Army all three points.

Eggert Jonsson had given the hosts the lead just after the hour mark when he headed home Tariq Fosu's cross.

Byron Webster scored from a Millwall corner in the final minute but the Lions drop down to 11th.

Fleetwood

  • 1Maxwell
  • 2McLaughlinSubstituted forGrantat 85'minutes
  • 6Pond
  • 47Davis
  • 7Bell
  • 8Ryan
  • 5Jónsson
  • 18Sarcevic
  • 23BallSubstituted forProctorat 83'minutes
  • 45Henen
  • 39Fosu-HenrySubstituted forHornby-Forbesat 77'minutes

  • 9Proctor
  • 12Hornby-Forbes
  • 14Grant
  • 22Hunter
  • 27Haughton
  • 40Gogic
  • 46Teixeira

Millwall

  • 13Archer
  • 2Cummings
  • 16Beevers
  • 17Webster
  • 3MartinBooked at 74mins
  • 22O'Brien
  • 6Williams
  • 21SavilleSubstituted forOnyedinmaat 80'minutes
  • 18FergusonSubstituted forUpsonat 63'minutes
  • 20MorisonBooked at 86mins
  • 9Gregory

  • 1Forde
  • 8Upson
  • 10Onyedinma
  • 11Martin
  • 15Nelson
  • 24Thompson
  • 27Romeo
Referee:
Jeremy Simpson
Attendance:
3,326

Home TeamFleetwoodAway TeamMillwall
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home14
Away8
Shots on Target
Home8
Away2
Corners
Home11
Away1
Fouls
Home12
Away17

Match ends, Fleetwood Town 2, Millwall 1.

Second Half ends, Fleetwood Town 2, Millwall 1.

Goal! Fleetwood Town 2, Millwall 1. Byron Webster (Millwall) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Nathan Pond.

Attempt blocked. Steve Morison (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Eggert Jónsson (Fleetwood Town).

Lee Gregory (Millwall) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Aiden O'Brien (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Goal! Fleetwood Town 2, Millwall 0. Bobby Grant (Fleetwood Town) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right to the bottom right corner following a corner.

Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Shaun Cummings.

Attempt blocked. David Henen (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Steve Morison (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for dangerous play.

Nathan Pond (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Steve Morison (Millwall).

Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Bobby Grant replaces Conor McLaughlin.

Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Jamie Proctor replaces David Ball.

Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Jordan Archer.

Attempt saved. Fred Onyedinma (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution, Millwall. Fred Onyedinma replaces George Saville.

Attempt missed. Ed Upson (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Jimmy Ryan (Fleetwood Town).

Ed Upson (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Tyler Hornby-Forbes replaces Tarique Fosu-Henry.

Foul by Conor McLaughlin (Fleetwood Town).

Aiden O'Brien (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Antoni Sarcevic (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by George Saville (Millwall).

Joe Martin (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Tarique Fosu-Henry (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joe Martin (Millwall).

(Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Steve Morison (Millwall).

Conor McLaughlin (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Steve Morison (Millwall).

Goal! Fleetwood Town 1, Millwall 0. Eggert Jónsson (Fleetwood Town) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tarique Fosu-Henry.

Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Ed Upson.

Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Jordan Archer.

Attempt saved. Eggert Jónsson (Fleetwood Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Tarique Fosu-Henry (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ed Upson (Millwall).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Coventry19115336191738
2Gillingham19114437231437
3Burton1811251714335
4Walsall1896330171333
5Wigan1996429191033
6Bradford198742118331
7Peterborough1993742311130
8Southend198652522330
9Bury198653129230
10Port Vale198562521429
11Millwall188462926328
12Sheff Utd197573129226
13Scunthorpe198292423126
14Rochdale196672222024
15Chesterfield1972102531-623
16Doncaster196581824-623
17Fleetwood1963102728-121
18Shrewsbury1862102326-320
19Colchester195592944-1520
20Swindon1954102534-919
21Oldham1931062231-919
22Barnsley1952122433-917
23Blackpool1944111528-1316
24Crewe1944111833-1516
