Sheffield United 2-4 Shrewsbury Town

Crystal Palace loanee Sullay Kaikai has scored five goals in his last six games

Shrewsbury Town came from behind to win a six-goal thriller at Bramall Lane and stretch Sheffield United's winless run to five League One games.

Conor Sammon put the hosts ahead before Shrewsbury's Sullay Kaikai, Ian Black and Scott Vernon all scored in a clinical 10-minute first-half spell.

James Collins stretched his side's lead after the break, before Dean Hammond's headed consolation for the hosts.

Nigel Adkins' Blades slip to 12th, but Shrewsbury climb two places to 18th.

After Sammon's neat opening goal, Kaikai cut inside and smashed into the top corner to draw Town level before Black slotted in from 20 yards to make it 2-1.

Vernon tapped in Shrewsbury's third from a left-wing cross before captain Collins scored on the counter attack to secure his side's first away league win since September.

Shrewsbury manager Micky Mellon told BBC Radio Shropshire:

"We were determined that we were going to come here and have a go. We wanted to build on stuff from previous games, when we defended really well but weren't as good as we'd like to be with the ball.

"The boys showed the character to battle back. I knew we had a bit of cutting edge and something more going forward and that we'd get back in it. We knocked it around and scored some great goals.

"I'm thrilled for everybody but the work still has to carry on. We've not done anything yet other than show we've now got a base to go forward."