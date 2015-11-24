League One
Sheff Utd2Shrewsbury4

Sheffield United 2-4 Shrewsbury Town

Sullay Kaikai
Crystal Palace loanee Sullay Kaikai has scored five goals in his last six games

Shrewsbury Town came from behind to win a six-goal thriller at Bramall Lane and stretch Sheffield United's winless run to five League One games.

Conor Sammon put the hosts ahead before Shrewsbury's Sullay Kaikai, Ian Black and Scott Vernon all scored in a clinical 10-minute first-half spell.

James Collins stretched his side's lead after the break, before Dean Hammond's headed consolation for the hosts.

Nigel Adkins' Blades slip to 12th, but Shrewsbury climb two places to 18th.

After Sammon's neat opening goal, Kaikai cut inside and smashed into the top corner to draw Town level before Black slotted in from 20 yards to make it 2-1.

Vernon tapped in Shrewsbury's third from a left-wing cross before captain Collins scored on the counter attack to secure his side's first away league win since September.

Shrewsbury manager Micky Mellon told BBC Radio Shropshire:

"We were determined that we were going to come here and have a go. We wanted to build on stuff from previous games, when we defended really well but weren't as good as we'd like to be with the ball.

"The boys showed the character to battle back. I knew we had a bit of cutting edge and something more going forward and that we'd get back in it. We knocked it around and scored some great goals.

"I'm thrilled for everybody but the work still has to carry on. We've not done anything yet other than show we've now got a base to go forward."

Line-ups

Sheff Utd

  • 25Long
  • 2Freeman
  • 6Basham
  • 15CollinsSubstituted forMcEveleyat 45'minutes
  • 3Harris
  • 22ReedSubstituted forEdgarat 45'minutesBooked at 68mins
  • 11BaxterSubstituted forDoneat 45'minutes
  • 35HammondBooked at 37mins
  • 29Adams
  • 18Sammon
  • 10Sharp

Substitutes

  • 1Howard
  • 8Coutts
  • 14Done
  • 17Woolford
  • 19McEveley
  • 20Campbell-Ryce
  • 34Edgar

Shrewsbury

  • 1Leutwiler
  • 5Grandison
  • 4Whitbread
  • 13Gerrard
  • 12Brown
  • 11Kaikai
  • 6BlackBooked at 65minsSubstituted forLawrenceat 79'minutes
  • 17Ogogo
  • 29ColeSubstituted forAkpa-Akproat 76'minutes
  • 9CollinsSubstituted forBarnettat 79'minutes
  • 16Vernon

Substitutes

  • 7Lawrence
  • 10Whalley
  • 19McAlinden
  • 23Barnett
  • 25Burton
  • 26Akpa-Akpro
  • 31Smith
Referee:
Richard Clark
Attendance:
17,843

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff UtdAway TeamShrewsbury
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home16
Away9
Shots on Target
Home7
Away5
Corners
Home12
Away8
Fouls
Home16
Away19

Live Text

Match ends, Sheffield United 2, Shrewsbury Town 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Sheffield United 2, Shrewsbury Town 4.

Attempt missed. Dean Hammond (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Liam Lawrence.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Jayson Leutwiler.

Attempt saved. Chris Basham (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Vernon (Shrewsbury Town).

Attempt saved. Matt Done (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Robert Harris (Sheffield United).

Scott Vernon (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Che Adams (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Hand ball by Tyrone Barnett (Shrewsbury Town).

Attempt missed. Robert Harris (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Kieron Freeman (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Liam Lawrence (Shrewsbury Town).

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Zak Whitbread.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Zak Whitbread.

Attempt missed. Chris Basham (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Jayson Leutwiler.

Attempt saved. Kieron Freeman (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Junior Brown.

Robert Harris (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Liam Lawrence (Shrewsbury Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Liam Lawrence replaces Ian Black because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Tyrone Barnett replaces James Collins.

Substitution

Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Jean-Louis Akpa-Akpro replaces Larnell Cole.

Foul by Che Adams (Sheffield United).

Abu Ogogo (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Conor Sammon (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ian Black (Shrewsbury Town).

Ian Black (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Conor Sammon (Sheffield United).

Attempt missed. Anthony Gerrard (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Booking

David Edgar (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Sullay Kaikai (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Edgar (Sheffield United).

Goal!

Goal! Sheffield United 2, Shrewsbury Town 4. Dean Hammond (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Booking

Ian Black (Shrewsbury Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ian Black (Shrewsbury Town).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Coventry19115336191738
2Gillingham19114437231437
3Burton1811251714335
4Walsall1896330171333
5Wigan1996429191033
6Bradford198742118331
7Peterborough1993742311130
8Southend198652522330
9Bury198653129230
10Port Vale198562521429
11Millwall188462926328
12Sheff Utd197573129226
13Scunthorpe198292423126
14Rochdale196672222024
15Chesterfield1972102531-623
16Doncaster196581824-623
17Fleetwood1963102728-121
18Shrewsbury1862102326-320
19Colchester195592944-1520
20Swindon1954102534-919
21Oldham1931062231-919
22Barnsley1952122433-917
23Blackpool1944111528-1316
24Crewe1944111833-1516
View full League One table

