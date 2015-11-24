Bristol Rovers 1-2 Stevenage

From the section

Chris Whelpdale's 60th-minute winner gave Stevenage victory at Bristol Rovers

Stevenage won away for the first time in League Two this season as they claimed victory at Bristol Rovers.

Steven Schumacher gave Boro an early lead by capitalising on Stuart Sinclair's poor clearance.

Rovers levelled when on-loan debutant Paris Cowan-Hall found Matt Taylor, who slotted home from close range.

But after earlier testing Lee Nicholls in the home goal, Chris Whelpdale fired home from 20 yards for Boro's first league win since 17 October.

Teddy Sheringham's side remain 20th in League Two, seven points above the relegation zone, while Bristol Rovers drop to 13th.

Stevenage manager Teddy Sheringham told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"It's been a long time coming but it's very pleasing now that it's here.

"We had to ride our luck a little bit at the end of the first half and gather our composure and I felt we did well in the second half.

"We weren't really hanging on but the pressure was building as you'd expect."

On the crowd: "They're making a big effort to come and support us and we appreciate it."