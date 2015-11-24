Match ends, Bristol Rovers 1, Stevenage 2.
Bristol Rovers 1-2 Stevenage
Stevenage won away for the first time in League Two this season as they claimed victory at Bristol Rovers.
Steven Schumacher gave Boro an early lead by capitalising on Stuart Sinclair's poor clearance.
Rovers levelled when on-loan debutant Paris Cowan-Hall found Matt Taylor, who slotted home from close range.
But after earlier testing Lee Nicholls in the home goal, Chris Whelpdale fired home from 20 yards for Boro's first league win since 17 October.
Teddy Sheringham's side remain 20th in League Two, seven points above the relegation zone, while Bristol Rovers drop to 13th.
Stevenage manager Teddy Sheringham told BBC Three Counties Radio:
"It's been a long time coming but it's very pleasing now that it's here.
"We had to ride our luck a little bit at the end of the first half and gather our composure and I felt we did well in the second half.
"We weren't really hanging on but the pressure was building as you'd expect."
On the crowd: "They're making a big effort to come and support us and we appreciate it."
Line-ups
Bristol Rovers
- 31Nicholls
- 15J ClarkeSubstituted forLeadbitterat 78'minutes
- 4Lockyer
- 6Parkes
- 3Brown
- 29Cowan-HallSubstituted forMontañoat 66'minutes
- 14Lines
- 24Sinclair
- 23Bodin
- 10Taylor
- 17EasterSubstituted forHarrisonat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Mildenhall
- 2Leadbitter
- 5McChrystal
- 7Mansell
- 8O Clarke
- 9Harrison
- 21Montaño
Stevenage
- 16Day
- 25Henry
- 5FranksBooked at 90mins
- 19Wells
- 30Ogilvie
- 8SchumacherSubstituted forGormanat 90+7'minutes
- 15Tonge
- 7WhelpdaleSubstituted forGnanduilletat 90'minutes
- 11Pett
- 33KennedySubstituted forLeeat 72'minutesBooked at 80mins
- 10Matt
Substitutes
- 4McCombe
- 6Hughes
- 13Voss
- 22Lee
- 31Gnanduillet
- 32Conlon
- 34Gorman
- Referee:
- Graham Salisbury
- Attendance:
- 5,819
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bristol Rovers 1, Stevenage 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Stevenage. Dale Gorman replaces Steven Schumacher because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Steven Schumacher (Stevenage) because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Steven Schumacher (Stevenage) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Matty Taylor (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Connor Ogilvie.
Attempt missed. Armand Gnanduillet (Stevenage) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Booking
Fraser Franks (Stevenage) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Matty Taylor (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fraser Franks (Stevenage).
Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Chris Lines.
Attempt missed. Lee Brown (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Stevenage. Armand Gnanduillet replaces Chris Whelpdale.
Matty Taylor (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Whelpdale (Stevenage).
Attempt blocked. Cristian Montaño (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Billy Bodin (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Connor Ogilvie (Stevenage).
Tom Pett (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lee Brown (Bristol Rovers).
Delay in match Tom Parkes (Bristol Rovers) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Ellis Harrison (Bristol Rovers) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Booking
Charlie Lee (Stevenage) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Daniel Leadbitter (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Charlie Lee (Stevenage).
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Daniel Leadbitter replaces James Clarke.
Attempt missed. Ellis Harrison (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Charlie Lee (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Charlie Lee (Stevenage) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Stuart Sinclair (Bristol Rovers).
Michael Tonge (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Stevenage. Charlie Lee replaces Ben Kennedy.
Attempt missed. Jamille Matt (Stevenage) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Tom Parkes (Bristol Rovers) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.
Hand ball by Ben Kennedy (Stevenage).
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Dean Wells.
Foul by Ellis Harrison (Bristol Rovers).