Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's main focus is the Brewers

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has been in charge of Burton since November 2014

Burton Albion manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink says his main focus is the Brewers, despite speculation linking him with a number of clubs.

The Brewers are fourth in the League One table, two points off the top.

Hasselbaink told BBC Radio Derby: "It is other people putting me with those jobs and linking me.

"I can only concentrate on Burton and make sure I do things the right way. My belief, my concentration is on Burton and that is the only thing I can do."

Hasselbaink, who scored 42 goals for Leeds between 1997 and 1999, was linked with his former club last season and this year, QPR, Fulham and Rotherham are believed to have had him on their radar.

"It is a question I can do nothing about," he continued. "It happens, that's football. I don't read the papers but I hear it from the people on the street."

The 43-year-old was on Nottingham Forest's coaching staff from July 2011 to January 2013 and took over at Belgian side Royal Antwerp in May 2013.

He was appointed Burton boss in November of last year and led them to the League Two title last season.

"My plan is to be as successful as possible with Burton Albion and then we'll see," continued Hasselbaink.

"I don't believe you can plan in football. Don't get me wrong, I am very, very ambitious.

"But I plan to do the best for Burton Albion and to be as successful as possible for Burton and that's what I plan to do."