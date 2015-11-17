Lucas Joao: Jose Semedo praises 'remarkable' striker

Lucas Joao has scored four goals in 18 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Jose Semedo has praised team-mate Lucas Joao following his international debut for Portugal on Saturday.

The 22-year-old striker has scored four goals in 18 appearances since joining the Owls from Nacional in the summer.

Joao came on for the final 18 minutes of the friendly defeat by Russia.

"He's remarkable. I don't remember any other player playing second division and getting picked by Portugal," Semedo told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"It's a great achievement and it is massive for the club too because Portugal is one of the best countries in the world.

"I love the way he plays. He combines power, pace, skill and he's a big guy."

Fellow Portuguese Semedo, 30, has been with the Owls since July 2011.

He was joined by compatriots head coach Carlos Carvalhal, forward Marco Matias and Joao in the summer.

The former Sporting Lisbon trainee believes the club will struggle to hold on to Joao, who scored in the Owls' 3-0 win over Arsenal in the League Cup last month.

"I don't believe he will be that long for us because I think the giants will be wanting him soon," Semedo added.

"Obviously I want the best for my club and I hope he can take us to the big stage. I would love him to be with us but I don't think he will be for long."