BBC Sport - FA Cup: Morecambe 2-4 Dagenham & Redbridge highlights

Morecambe 2-4 Dag and Redbridge

  • From the section FA Cup

League Two's bottom club Dagenham and Redbridge come from two goals down to beat fellow fourth-tier side Morecambe 4-2 in an FA Cup first-round replay.

Tom Barkhuizen and Aaron Wildig gave the home side a 2-0 lead after just seven minutes, but the Daggers pulled one back through Kyle Vassell's penalty before James Dunne equalised.

Vassell tapped them into the lead and Joss Labadie sealed the win to book the Daggers a place in round two against National League South side Whitehawk.

Watch every goal from the FA Cup first round here.

Available to UK users only.

Video

