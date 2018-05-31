BBC Sport - FA Cup: Newport 4-1 Brackley Town highlights

Highlights: Newport 4-1 Brackley Town

Newport County comfortably overcame Brackley Town 4-1 in their FA Cup replay to book a second-round trip to Barnet.

Lenell John-Lewis and Yan Klukowski's stunning free-kick gave Newport an early two-goal lead, but Brackley's Aidan Hawtin pulled one back before the break.

Alex Rodman all but sealed Newport's place in round two before Hawtin deflected into his own net.

Watch every goal from the FA Cup first round here.

Available to UK users only.

Top Stories