BBC Sport - FA Cup: Oxford Utd 3-1 Braintree highlights

Highlights: Oxford Utd 3-1 Braintree

Oxford were given a scare by Braintree before finally overcoming the National League side in an FA Cup first-round replay 3-1 at the Kassam Stadium.

The away side took the lead through a Kenny Davis penalty after Joe Skarz had fouled Michael Cheek. But League Two United hit back before half-time through Liam Sercombe.

And two second-half goals from Pat Hoban - the second a penalty following a foul on Callum O'Dowda - sent Oxford into round two to face Forest Green.

Watch all the goals from the FA Cup first round here.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: Oxford Utd 3-1 Braintree

Video

Highlights: Mexico 0-0 Wales

Video

Player's epic journey pays off at French Open

  • From the section Tennis
Audio

5 live Sport

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'Easy' decision to play for Scotland - McTominay

Video

Watch: Klopp joins fans' defiant song after final defeat

Video

England have got to be smarter - Root

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'It's like a family' - Playing for Panjab FA

Top Stories