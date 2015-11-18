Last updated on .From the section European Football

The Champions League resumes next Tuesday

Champions League and Europa League matches are "scheduled to go ahead as planned" next week, says Uefa.

Many sporting fixtures across Europe were postponed or cancelled following the attacks in Paris on Friday.

Germany's friendly with the Netherlands in Hannover on Tuesday was called off after a bomb threat.

Monaco have said they will prevent fans external-link of Belgian side Anderlecht from attending their Europa League meeting on 26 November.

A spokesperson for European football's governing body said: "Uefa is working closely with the home clubs and local authorities to ensure all necessary measures are implemented to guarantee safety for all involved.

"We have not issued directives about travelling fans. It is up to the relevant authorities to decide on such matters."

French league games this weekend will go ahead, but away fans will not be allowed in to the stadiums for security reasons.

Belgium's friendly with Spain in Brussels, scheduled to be played on Tuesday, was called off on Monday because of security fears.

England's match against France at Wembley on Tuesday went ahead, with tributes paid to the 129 people killed in Paris on Friday.

The Premier League said matches this weekend will go ahead but it will meet with clubs later in the week to discuss security measures.

There will be no changes to fixtures in Germany's Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2, but fans have been told to leave pyrotechnics and firecrackers at home.

Bundesliga president Dr Reinhard Rauball said: external-link "We have great confidence in the federal and state security authorities.

"On the one hand, we do not want to succumb to terror. Yet, on the other, top priority must be given to protecting human life."

In Spain, La Liga president Javier Tebas, said all matches will go ahead, including Saturday's El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Bernabeu.

"We must be calm and trust in our security forces, who have extensive experience and know how to act on each occasion," he said.

Matches in the Belgian Pro League will take place as planned, external-link with increased security measures.

In rugby union, Munster's European Champions Cup game against Stade Francais in Paris on Sunday has been postponed.