Bradford ease past Aldershot into the second round of the FA Cup with a 2-0 replay victory at Valley Parade.

Greg Leigh scored a fine goal to fire the Bantams ahead before Tony McMahon doubled their lead from the penalty spot after Omar Beckles brought down Luke James.

The Bantams will face Chesham United in the next round.

Watch every goal from the FA Cup first round here.

Available to UK users only.