A-Jay Leitch-Smith scores his second of the game to give Port Vale a 3-1 lead against Maidenhead in their first-round FA Cup replay at York Road.

Non-league Maidenhead had taken an early lead against their League One opponents courtesy of an Alan Massey strike., but Michael O'Connor equalised for the visitors before the break.

Watch all the goals from the FA Cup first round here.

Available to UK users only.