Coventry City 2-2 Doncaster Rovers

Nathan Tyson has now scored three goals in all competitions this season

Nathan Tyson scored a brace as Doncaster twice came from behind to claim a point at Coventry.

Adam Armstrong coolly slotted into the bottom left corner to open the scoring for the League One leaders.

Sky Blues keeper Reice Charles-Cook could not hold Andy Williams' shot as Tyson pounced to equalise for Rovers.

The hosts' lead was restored when John Fleck rifled in a low 25-yard shot, before Tyson intercepted a pass and curled in for a second equaliser.

Coventry manager Tony Mowbray told BBC Coventry & Warwickshire:

"We're a very frustrated dressing room. These days come along, I've tried to warn everyone about them.

"We didn't lose, but the nature of the goals we conceded was very disappointing.

"We had lots of good play and plenty of opportunities to put the game to bed. I think we did enough to get the three points. We have a little break now and get ready for the next game."