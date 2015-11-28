League One
Coventry2Doncaster2

Coventry City 2-2 Doncaster Rovers

Nathan Tyson
Nathan Tyson has now scored three goals in all competitions this season

Nathan Tyson scored a brace as Doncaster twice came from behind to claim a point at Coventry.

Adam Armstrong coolly slotted into the bottom left corner to open the scoring for the League One leaders.

Sky Blues keeper Reice Charles-Cook could not hold Andy Williams' shot as Tyson pounced to equalise for Rovers.

The hosts' lead was restored when John Fleck rifled in a low 25-yard shot, before Tyson intercepted a pass and curled in for a second equaliser.

Coventry manager Tony Mowbray told BBC Coventry & Warwickshire:

"We're a very frustrated dressing room. These days come along, I've tried to warn everyone about them.

"We didn't lose, but the nature of the goals we conceded was very disappointing.

"We had lots of good play and plenty of opportunities to put the game to bed. I think we did enough to get the three points. We have a little break now and get ready for the next game."

Line-ups

Coventry

  • 23Charles-Cook
  • 18Ricketts
  • 21Martin
  • 15Turner
  • 3Stokes
  • 4Vincelot
  • 7Fleck
  • 40Kent
  • 25Murphy
  • 11O'Brien
  • 9Armstrong

Substitutes

  • 1Burge
  • 8Lameiras
  • 17Phillips
  • 19Bigirimana
  • 20Tudgay
  • 26Haynes
  • 32Fortuné

Doncaster

  • 12Stuckmann
  • 38Alcock
  • 6Butler
  • 20Taylor-Sinclair
  • 37MattioniSubstituted forMcCulloughat 25'minutesBooked at 27mins
  • 26CoppingerBooked at 68mins
  • 22GrantBooked at 62mins
  • 29MiddletonBooked at 90mins
  • 3Evina
  • 11WilliamsBooked at 72minsSubstituted forStewartat 84'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 14Tyson

Substitutes

  • 4McCullough
  • 10Forrester
  • 17Mackenzie
  • 19McKay
  • 23Marosi
  • 27Stewart
  • 32Whitehouse
Referee:
Lee Swabey
Attendance:
11,885

Match Stats

Home TeamCoventryAway TeamDoncaster
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home20
Away14
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away9
Fouls
Home6
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Coventry City 2, Doncaster Rovers 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Coventry City 2, Doncaster Rovers 2.

Booking

Nathan Tyson (Doncaster Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Nathan Tyson (Doncaster Rovers).

John Fleck (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

Harry Middleton (Doncaster Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Harry Middleton (Doncaster Rovers).

Jim O'Brien (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Nathan Tyson (Doncaster Rovers) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.

Andy Butler (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jacob Murphy (Coventry City).

Attempt missed. Adam Armstrong (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Cameron Stewart replaces Andy Williams.

Attempt blocked. Jim O'Brien (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Luke McCullough.

Attempt saved. Andy Williams (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Andy Williams (Doncaster Rovers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Ryan Kent (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

John Fleck (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andy Williams (Doncaster Rovers).

Hand ball by James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers).

Goal!

Goal! Coventry City 2, Doncaster Rovers 2. Nathan Tyson (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the centre of the goal.

Booking

Andy Williams (Doncaster Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Andy Williams (Doncaster Rovers).

(Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Craig Alcock (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Harry Middleton (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Jim O'Brien.

Attempt missed. Jim O'Brien (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Booking

James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Attempt missed. Adam Armstrong (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Ben Turner.

Booking

Conor Grant (Doncaster Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Conor Grant (Doncaster Rovers).

Ryan Kent (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ryan Kent (Coventry City).

Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Romain Vincelot.

Goal!

Goal! Coventry City 2, Doncaster Rovers 1. John Fleck (Coventry City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Thorsten Stuckmann.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Coventry20116338211739
2Gillingham20115439251438
3Burton1912252215738
4Walsall19106332181436
5Wigan2097429191034
6Peterborough20103746311533
7Millwall199463026431
8Southend208752522331
9Bradford208752220231
10Bury208663130130
11Port Vale208572623329
12Sheff Utd207673230227
13Rochdale207672423127
14Scunthorpe2082102427-326
15Doncaster206682026-624
16Chesterfield2072112535-1023
17Swindon2064102934-522
18Fleetwood2063112729-221
19Shrewsbury1963102528-321
20Colchester2055103049-1920
21Oldham2031072232-1019
22Blackpool2054111628-1219
23Crewe2054111933-1419
24Barnsley2053122534-918
View full League One table

Top Stories

Related to this story