Match ends, Coventry City 2, Doncaster Rovers 2.
Coventry City 2-2 Doncaster Rovers
-
- From the section Football
Nathan Tyson scored a brace as Doncaster twice came from behind to claim a point at Coventry.
Adam Armstrong coolly slotted into the bottom left corner to open the scoring for the League One leaders.
Sky Blues keeper Reice Charles-Cook could not hold Andy Williams' shot as Tyson pounced to equalise for Rovers.
The hosts' lead was restored when John Fleck rifled in a low 25-yard shot, before Tyson intercepted a pass and curled in for a second equaliser.
Coventry manager Tony Mowbray told BBC Coventry & Warwickshire:
"We're a very frustrated dressing room. These days come along, I've tried to warn everyone about them.
"We didn't lose, but the nature of the goals we conceded was very disappointing.
"We had lots of good play and plenty of opportunities to put the game to bed. I think we did enough to get the three points. We have a little break now and get ready for the next game."
Line-ups
Coventry
- 23Charles-Cook
- 18Ricketts
- 21Martin
- 15Turner
- 3Stokes
- 4Vincelot
- 7Fleck
- 40Kent
- 25Murphy
- 11O'Brien
- 9Armstrong
Substitutes
- 1Burge
- 8Lameiras
- 17Phillips
- 19Bigirimana
- 20Tudgay
- 26Haynes
- 32Fortuné
Doncaster
- 12Stuckmann
- 38Alcock
- 6Butler
- 20Taylor-Sinclair
- 37MattioniSubstituted forMcCulloughat 25'minutesBooked at 27mins
- 26CoppingerBooked at 68mins
- 22GrantBooked at 62mins
- 29MiddletonBooked at 90mins
- 3Evina
- 11WilliamsBooked at 72minsSubstituted forStewartat 84'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 14Tyson
Substitutes
- 4McCullough
- 10Forrester
- 17Mackenzie
- 19McKay
- 23Marosi
- 27Stewart
- 32Whitehouse
- Referee:
- Lee Swabey
- Attendance:
- 11,885
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Coventry City 2, Doncaster Rovers 2.
Booking
Nathan Tyson (Doncaster Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Nathan Tyson (Doncaster Rovers).
John Fleck (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Harry Middleton (Doncaster Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Harry Middleton (Doncaster Rovers).
Jim O'Brien (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Nathan Tyson (Doncaster Rovers) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Andy Butler (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jacob Murphy (Coventry City).
Attempt missed. Adam Armstrong (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Cameron Stewart replaces Andy Williams.
Attempt blocked. Jim O'Brien (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Luke McCullough.
Attempt saved. Andy Williams (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Andy Williams (Doncaster Rovers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Ryan Kent (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
John Fleck (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andy Williams (Doncaster Rovers).
Hand ball by James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers).
Goal!
Goal! Coventry City 2, Doncaster Rovers 2. Nathan Tyson (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the centre of the goal.
Booking
Andy Williams (Doncaster Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Andy Williams (Doncaster Rovers).
(Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Craig Alcock (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Harry Middleton (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Jim O'Brien.
Attempt missed. Jim O'Brien (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Booking
James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt missed. Adam Armstrong (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Ben Turner.
Booking
Conor Grant (Doncaster Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Conor Grant (Doncaster Rovers).
Ryan Kent (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ryan Kent (Coventry City).
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Romain Vincelot.
Goal!
Goal! Coventry City 2, Doncaster Rovers 1. John Fleck (Coventry City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Thorsten Stuckmann.