League Two
Newport3Luton0

Newport County 3-0 Luton Town

Oliver McBurnie celebrates his second goal for Newport
Oliver McBurnie scored a hat-trick on his debut to give Newport County their first home win in eight months.

The 19-year-old striker, who joined from Swansea on Thursday, scored five minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute from a low cross.

His second came from close range after Alex Rodman's shot was fumbled, and he collected his hat-trick after a mistake from Luton goalkeeper Mark Tyler.

Newport move seven points clear of the drop zone, while Luton drop to 13th.

Newport County manager John Sheridan told BBC Radio Wales:

"I want to talk about the performance - obviously Ollie will get the plaudits but I thought the performance was very good.

"I thought we looked a good team today. There was lots of energy and tempo about us.

"Luton are a good team - they're organised and they'll be in and around the play-offs. But anyone who watched us would think Newport aren't a bad team."

Luton Town manager John Still told BBC Three Counties Radio:

Still on Luton v Newport

"We never managed the game very well from that first goal on. We managed the game brilliantly before that, in really difficult conditions for both teams. Up until they scored I thought if anybody would win, it would be us.

"Individual errors are giving us problems at the moment. That's how it is, there's nothing I can do about it now. We can only get back on the training ground but it's hard to irradiate an individual error.

"This is football. You have to get back on the horse. There's no remedy or quick fix. You've got to make the most of your opportunities which we haven't done. These last few games have been bitterly disappointing."

Line-ups

Newport

  • 30Day
  • 24Barnum-Bobb
  • 21Partridge
  • 18Bennett
  • 16Hughes
  • 23Rodman
  • 33Byrne
  • 8KlukowskiSubstituted forO'Sullivanat 58'minutes
  • 7Elito
  • 10John-LewisSubstituted forBodenat 85'minutes
  • 9AnsahSubstituted forMcBurnieat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Holmes
  • 3Barrow
  • 4O'Sullivan
  • 6Taylor
  • 15Green
  • 19Boden
  • 26McBurnie

Luton

  • 1Tyler
  • 7Lawless
  • 6Cuthbert
  • 30Wilkinson
  • 12Griffiths
  • 11Green
  • 8McGeehanSubstituted forDoyleat 67'minutes
  • 4Smith
  • 19LeeSubstituted forMcCourtat 80'minutes
  • 14Marriott
  • 23McQuoidSubstituted forMackail-Smithat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Hall
  • 15McCourt
  • 16Justham
  • 18Okuonghae
  • 20Long
  • 22Mackail-Smith
  • 26Doyle
Referee:
David Coote
Attendance:
2,551

Match Stats

Home TeamNewportAway TeamLuton
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home7
Away7
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away10
Fouls
Home7
Away6

Live Text

Match ends, Newport County 3, Luton Town 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Newport County 3, Luton Town 0.

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Jazzi Barnum-Bobb.

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Mark Byrne.

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Matt Partridge.

Attempt missed. Tommy O'Sullivan (Newport County) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Goal!

Goal! Newport County 3, Luton Town 0. Oliver McBurnie (Newport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Scott Boden.

Foul by Medy Elito (Newport County).

Scott Griffiths (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Newport County. Scott Boden replaces Lenell John-Lewis.

Medy Elito (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nathan Doyle (Luton Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Luton Town. Paddy McCourt replaces Olly Lee.

Goal!

Goal! Newport County 2, Luton Town 0. Oliver McBurnie (Newport County) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.

Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Luke Wilkinson.

Attempt saved. Medy Elito (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Matt Partridge (Newport County) because of an injury.

Foul by Lenell John-Lewis (Newport County).

Scott Cuthbert (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Medy Elito (Newport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alex Lawless (Luton Town).

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Andrew Hughes.

Foul by Alex Rodman (Newport County).

Danny Green (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Luton Town. Nathan Doyle replaces Cameron McGeehan.

Substitution

Substitution, Luton Town. Craig Mackail-Smith replaces Josh McQuoid.

Goal!

Goal! Newport County 1, Luton Town 0. Oliver McBurnie (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tommy O'Sullivan.

Medy Elito (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Olly Lee (Luton Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Newport County. Oliver McBurnie replaces Zak Ansah.

Substitution

Substitution, Newport County. Tommy O'Sullivan replaces Yan Klukowski.

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Jazzi Barnum-Bobb.

Attempt blocked. Danny Green (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Danny Green (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Alex Rodman (Newport County).

Foul by Alex Lawless (Luton Town).

Lenell John-Lewis (Newport County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Cameron McGeehan (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Scott Bennett.

