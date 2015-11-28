Newport County 3-0 Luton Town

Oliver McBurnie celebrates his second goal for Newport

Oliver McBurnie scored a hat-trick on his debut to give Newport County their first home win in eight months.

The 19-year-old striker, who joined from Swansea on Thursday, scored five minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute from a low cross.

His second came from close range after Alex Rodman's shot was fumbled, and he collected his hat-trick after a mistake from Luton goalkeeper Mark Tyler.

Newport move seven points clear of the drop zone, while Luton drop to 13th.

Newport County manager John Sheridan told BBC Radio Wales:

"I want to talk about the performance - obviously Ollie will get the plaudits but I thought the performance was very good.

"I thought we looked a good team today. There was lots of energy and tempo about us.

"Luton are a good team - they're organised and they'll be in and around the play-offs. But anyone who watched us would think Newport aren't a bad team."

Luton Town manager John Still told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"We never managed the game very well from that first goal on. We managed the game brilliantly before that, in really difficult conditions for both teams. Up until they scored I thought if anybody would win, it would be us.

"Individual errors are giving us problems at the moment. That's how it is, there's nothing I can do about it now. We can only get back on the training ground but it's hard to irradiate an individual error.

"This is football. You have to get back on the horse. There's no remedy or quick fix. You've got to make the most of your opportunities which we haven't done. These last few games have been bitterly disappointing."