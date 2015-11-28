Wycombe Wanderers 2-2 Portsmouth

Portsmouth came from two goals down inside the opening half hour to earn a point against fellow League Two promotion hopefuls Wycombe Wanderers.

Michael Harriman lifted the ball into an empty net from 40 yards for the first goal following Pompey keeper Brian Murphy's poor clearance.

Garry Thompson then slide in the 100th goal of his league career.

But Caolan Lavery and Adam Webster struck either side of half-time to earn Portsmouth a point.

Lavery tapped in Marc McNulty's pass after the forward had broken through, then Webster climbed highest to head in Ben Davies's 56th-minute corner.

Pompey had a chance to complete their comeback when Matt Ingram parried away Davies's late free-kick, but they drop to fifth, six points off the automatic promotion places, four points above ninth-placed Wycombe.

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"I don't want anybody feeling like that was two points dropped. That was a strong side, one of the biggest clubs in League Two. It's a good result.

"We had chances to make it 3-0. On chances we edged it. We had shots at goal but they had the majority of the possession. We knew they were going to do that. It was a real ding-dong game.

"We destroy, we press and then we counter. It's no secret that's the way we play. It's about finding different ways of doing that to keep the opposition on their toes."

Portsmouth manager Paul Cook told BBC Radio Solent:

"We were in danger of being blown away at times in the first-half because of our sloppiness. There was no edge to our play in any shape or form.

"I thought Wycombe were excellent. They caused us no end of problems in all areas of the pitch and at half-time if you'd have offered me a draw I'd have bitten your hand off.

"Great credit to our players, they've dug themselves out of a hole and from a really difficult position we got a positive point."