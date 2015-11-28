League Two
Wycombe2Portsmouth2

Wycombe Wanderers 2-2 Portsmouth

Portsmouth came from two goals down inside the opening half hour to earn a point against fellow League Two promotion hopefuls Wycombe Wanderers.

Michael Harriman lifted the ball into an empty net from 40 yards for the first goal following Pompey keeper Brian Murphy's poor clearance.

Garry Thompson then slide in the 100th goal of his league career.

But Caolan Lavery and Adam Webster struck either side of half-time to earn Portsmouth a point.

Lavery tapped in Marc McNulty's pass after the forward had broken through, then Webster climbed highest to head in Ben Davies's 56th-minute corner.

Pompey had a chance to complete their comeback when Matt Ingram parried away Davies's late free-kick, but they drop to fifth, six points off the automatic promotion places, four points above ninth-placed Wycombe.

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth told BBC Three Counties Radio:

Media playback is not supported on this device

Ainsworth on Wycombe v Portsmouth

"I don't want anybody feeling like that was two points dropped. That was a strong side, one of the biggest clubs in League Two. It's a good result.

"We had chances to make it 3-0. On chances we edged it. We had shots at goal but they had the majority of the possession. We knew they were going to do that. It was a real ding-dong game.

"We destroy, we press and then we counter. It's no secret that's the way we play. It's about finding different ways of doing that to keep the opposition on their toes."

Portsmouth manager Paul Cook told BBC Radio Solent:

Media playback is not supported on this device

Cook on Wycombe v Portsmouth

"We were in danger of being blown away at times in the first-half because of our sloppiness. There was no edge to our play in any shape or form.

"I thought Wycombe were excellent. They caused us no end of problems in all areas of the pitch and at half-time if you'd have offered me a draw I'd have bitten your hand off.

"Great credit to our players, they've dug themselves out of a hole and from a really difficult position we got a positive point."

Line-ups

Wycombe

  • 1Ingram
  • 19HarrimanSubstituted forKretzschmarat 90+3'minutes
  • 5Stewart
  • 2Jombati
  • 6PierreBooked at 85mins
  • 22McCarthyBooked at 51mins
  • 10Bloomfield
  • 20O'Nien
  • 11Wood
  • 9HayesSubstituted forHollowayat 81'minutes
  • 7Thompson

Substitutes

  • 12Banton
  • 13Richardson
  • 15Sellers
  • 16Holloway
  • 17Kretzschmar
  • 18Rowe
  • 23Ugwu

Portsmouth

  • 24Murphy
  • 2Davies
  • 6Burgess
  • 4Webster
  • 3Stevens
  • 8Doyle
  • 29HollandsSubstituted forBartonat 46'minutes
  • 7McGurkSubstituted forEvansat 67'minutes
  • 10McNulty
  • 23BennettSubstituted forTollittat 89'minutes
  • 13Lavery

Substitutes

  • 15Barton
  • 17Stockley
  • 18Tollitt
  • 19Chaplin
  • 20Clarke
  • 26Evans
  • 35Bass
Referee:
Mark Haywood
Attendance:
5,816

Match Stats

Home TeamWycombeAway TeamPortsmouth
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home6
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home9
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Wycombe Wanderers 2, Portsmouth 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Wycombe Wanderers 2, Portsmouth 2.

Attempt saved. Garry Thompson (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Max Kretzschmar replaces Michael Harriman.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Jason McCarthy.

Substitution

Substitution, Portsmouth. Ben Tollitt replaces Kyle Bennett.

Foul by Aaron Pierre (Wycombe Wanderers).

Gareth Evans (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

Aaron Pierre (Wycombe Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Aaron Pierre (Wycombe Wanderers).

Caolan Lavery (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Sido Jombati.

Anthony Stewart (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Caolan Lavery (Portsmouth).

Substitution

Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Aaron Holloway replaces Paul Hayes.

Attempt saved. Kyle Bennett (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Anthony Stewart (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gareth Evans (Portsmouth).

Foul by Paul Hayes (Wycombe Wanderers).

Christian Burgess (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Luke O'Nien (Wycombe Wanderers).

Gareth Evans (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Sam Wood (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ben Davies (Portsmouth).

Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Christian Burgess.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Michael Harriman.

Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Enda Stevens.

Substitution

Substitution, Portsmouth. Gareth Evans replaces Adam McGurk.

Foul by Sido Jombati (Wycombe Wanderers).

Michael Doyle (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Kyle Bennett.

(Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Anthony Stewart (Wycombe Wanderers).

Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Caolan Lavery.

Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Ben Davies.

Attempt blocked. Adam McGurk (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Paul Hayes (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Enda Stevens.

Goal!

Goal! Wycombe Wanderers 2, Portsmouth 2. Adam Webster (Portsmouth) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ben Davies with a cross.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Sido Jombati.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Oxford Utd20117231161540
2Plymouth20124430161440
3Northampton20124433231040
4Accrington19105434221235
5Portsmouth20810233181534
6Carlisle209653836233
7Mansfield2095628181032
8Leyton Orient208753227531
9Wycombe188642416830
10Exeter208662827130
11Wimbledon207762626028
12Bristol Rovers198382423127
13Luton207583228426
14Cambridge207583031-126
15Notts County197482730-325
16Crawley207492532-725
17Morecambe197393637-124
18Stevenage205782736-922
19Barnet2063112635-921
20Hartlepool1962111929-1020
21Newport204792129-819
22Dag & Red1927101933-1413
23York2026122242-2012
24Yeovil2025131934-1511
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Related to this story