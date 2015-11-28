Leicester City 1-1 Manchester United

Vardy broke the record - previously held by former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy - when finishing past De Gea

Jamie Vardy wrote his name into Premier League history by scoring for the 11th successive game - but both Leicester City and Manchester United missed the chance to go top of the table with this draw at King Power Stadium.

Vardy, wearing golden boots, went into this game hoping to eclipse former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy's record, set across two seasons in 2003.

And he savoured his moment in the 24th minute, running on to Christian Fuchs' pass to send a low, powerful finish past United keeper David de Gea.

Bastian Schweinsteiger headed United's equaliser right on half-time and despite plenty of energy from both sides after the break, the stalemate leaves Manchester City at the Premier League summit.

Relive Leicester's draw with Manchester United

Vardy's golden run the perfect example

Man of the day - and of the season so far - irrespective of the result was Vardy as he scored the goal that wrote his name in the Premier League record books.

Media playback is not supported on this device Vardy "delighted" with scoring record

Leicester City's 28-year-old striker has been a man on a mission since the start of the season and if the weight of expectation he carried into this game was any sort of burden, he carried it lightly.

There was not a trace of nerves as he darted between two United defenders and on to Fuchs' pass to race clear and beat goalkeeper David de Gea with a precise finish.

As the King Power Stadium rocked to a crescendo of noise and Vardy took the acclaim, it was time to reflect on the sort of finish that has become his trademark in a golden season for the striker who has made his way from Stocksbridge Park Steel in the non-league to England recognition and history maker.

There were just two passes in the counter attack that led to Vardy's record-breaking goal

Vardy took Fuchs' pass in his stride and fired an unerring low finish past De Gea - and the tributes came instantly from the football world.

What a story - and what an example to any youngsters or non-league players fighting their way up the ladder. And the run may not be over yet.

Rooney's struggles continue

England captain Rooney suffered another game of toil and struggle before he was substituted by Louis van Gaal after 67 minutes.

Rooney was withdrawn in the second half, just the second time Van Gaal has replaced him this season

Rooney, 30, has had his worth continually questioned this season - both for club and country - and he did nothing here to dismiss the claims that he has lost many of his former formidable powers.

He looked off the pace as United struggled to get any rhythm, although he was not alone there, and took a couple of hefty bangs before he was replaced by Memphis Depay.

Rooney was not lacking effort, it was the inspiration and spark that was missing and he did not look like rediscovering it.

Can Leicester keep mixing it at the top?

If Vardy is the man of the Premier League season, then Leicester City have been the team of the season - but can they keep it going?

It hardly takes huge expertise or insight to work out that so much depends on the form and fitness of Vardy - his pace, work-rate and goals give Claudio Ranieri's side an extra dimension.

Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri insists his side's target remains to reach the 40-point mark

Players of Vardy's pace make even the best defences take a step back, instantly allowing others to profit from the space created by his threat.

Leicester have plenty of other things going for them though - especially the raw talent, pace and unpredictability of the outstanding Riyad Mahrez.

He has rivalled Vardy for the headlines this season and is a potent threat, currently fuelled by a combination of neat adrenalin and confidence.

Ranieri has ditched his "Tinkerman" style in favour of stability and here at the King Power Stadium you get football in the raw, with the Foxes backed by a noisy, fanatical support only too happy to ride the wave that has been this Premier League season.

Put that together and - while it is a stretch to suggest they will be serious title challengers - this season still holds huge potential for Leicester City.

'You have to win these games'

Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri: "I'm very, very happy. We wanted to win today, but also we wanted to help Jamie achieve the record. Well done to my players for helping Jamie Vardy to score.

"The whole team are in very good physical condition and they have a good mentality. They want to do their best until the end, and if the opponent is better than us on the day then well done to the opponent.

Media playback is not supported on this device Ranieri praises Leicester's mentality

"Our first priority remains 40 points - that is our goal, to keep us in the Premier League. As soon as we get there we can look to take another step."

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal: "I am very disappointed. It was a feeling that we could have won this game and we didn't. We gave the goal away and the other chances we had we gave away as well.

"We could have lost as well in spite of our dominance and I think we you want to be the champion at the end of the season, and the players, managers and supporters all want that, you have to win these kind of games.

"We created not so many chances but that was also because there were many chances in a very compact pitch."

Man of the match: Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)

Vardy continued his remarkable goal-scoring run as he wrote himself into the history books

The stats you need to know

Vardy's 14 goals make him the highest scoring Leicester player in a single Premier League season, one above Tony Cottee who scored 13 in 1999-2000.

Manchester United (and David de Gea) conceded from open play in the Premier League for the first time in 545 minutes.

Bastian Schweinsteiger netted his first goal since May for Bayern Munich against Mainz - Leicester's Shinji Okazaki was playing for Mainz that day.

Christian Fuchs registered his first assist in the Premier League for Jamie Vardy's goal, becoming the seventh Austrian to provide an assist for a Premier League goal.

Two of Daley Blind's three Premier League assists have come against Leicester.

What's next for both sides?

Manchester United play at home to West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday, before travelling to Wolfsburg for a game they must win if they are to be certain of reaching the Champions League knockout stages.

Leicester play away to Swansea in the Premier League next Saturday, before playing Chelsea in a Monday night kick-off, nine days later.

Media playback is not supported on this device Van Gaal "disappointed" with draw