Match ends, Crystal Palace 5, Newcastle United 1.
Crystal Palace 5-1 Newcastle United
Alan Pardew enjoyed victory against his old club as Crystal Palace came from a goal down to trounce Newcastle.
Striker Papiss Cisse opened the scoring for the visitors with a glancing free header from close range on 10 minutes.
But Palace hit back quickly with two goals in three minutes through James McArthur's deflected effort and Yannick Bolasie's lashed finish.
Wilfried Zaha volleyed a third with further Bolasie and McArthur strikes leaving Newcastle in the bottom three.
Palace move up to sixth after a devastating display in which they could have won by more.
Jason Puncheon and Joel Ward both had efforts saved by Rob Elliot - the goalkeeper could do nothing about the five he did concede though.
McClaren and Magpies staring into the abyss
Newcastle's problems are finding the net on a regular basis, and conceding too many goals at the other end.
Add in reports of disharmony between McClaren and the players and it is the perfect recipe for relegation, with this defeat meaning they drop into the relegation zone.
They have scored 14 goals in as many games this season - and six of those came in their victory over Norwich - while letting in 30, the joint-most in the league alongside Bournemouth.
Big money summer signing Aleksandar Mitrovic was dropped to the bench on Saturday, with Senegalese striker Cisse starting up front, and he repaid his manager's faith by netting his first goal since the opening day.
That was all the joy the travelling fans had and they had to endure defender Fabricio Coloccini falling over while trying to clear the ball in the lead up to Palace's second goal, while fellow centre-back Chancel Mbemba was all too easily beaten by Wickham for the third and gave the ball away for the fifth.
Loud boos rang out from the Newcastle fans at the final whistle and McClaren is now faced - should he get the opportunity to do so - with the desperate task of turning around the form of a side who have won just twice.
Pardew's Palace produce pacy performance
Pardew, who was boss of Newcastle between December 2010 and January 2015 before taking over at Palace, has now won 100 games as a manager in the Premier League.
Since he arrived in London at the start of the year Palace have seen an upturn in their fortunes, earning 53 points compared to Newcastle's measly return of 23 in the same period.
This showing against his old side was full of pace and attacking intent, as the hugely impressive Bolasie and Zaha were allowed to display their quick footwork and trickery to torment the Magpies defence.
Their fifth goal was a stunning effort as winger Bolasie led a speedy counter-attack and McArthur was on hand to finish from close range.
Plaudits should also go to lone frontman Connor Wickham who held the ball up and brought his team-mates into play with his strong, unselfish work. The Palace striker notched up two assists in the match.
Man of the match - Yannick Bolasie
What they said:
Newcastle boss Steve McClaren: "When we get disappointments, can we recover? We are not doing. We have to find a solution to that.
"It is not about systems, it is about attitude, about fight, about running backwards as quickly as you run forwards but when the third goal went in that went down."
Crystal Palace boss Alan Pardew: "I am really pleased with the performance, we were terrific. We were really good today. This is the sort of energy we have.
"I have got people I love at that club, fans, staff and players but whatever I say about Newcastle is contrived so I don't want to say anything other than I hope their fortunes changes."
Crystal Palace programme editor Jonathon Rogers:
The stats you need to know
- Crystal Palace scored five goals in a Premier League game for the first time
- Newcastle have lost more points (10) from leading positions than any other Premier League team this season
- Striker Papiss Cisse has scored in all three of his Premier League matches against Crystal Palace
What next?
Newcastle host Liverpool on Sunday 6 December, while Crystal Palace go to Everton the following day.
Line-ups
Crystal Palace
- 13Hennessey
- 2Ward
- 6Dann
- 27Delaney
- 23Souaré
- 7CabayeSubstituted forLeeat 75'minutes
- 18McArthur
- 10Bolasie
- 42Puncheon
- 11ZahaBooked at 38minsSubstituted forJedinakat 67'minutes
- 21WickhamSubstituted forBamfordat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Speroni
- 8Bamford
- 14Lee
- 15Jedinak
- 28Ledley
- 29Chamakh
- 34Kelly
Newcastle
- 21Elliot
- 22Janmaat
- 18MbembaBooked at 81mins
- 2Coloccini
- 3Dummett
- 4ColbackSubstituted forde Jongat 70'minutes
- 8Anita
- 7Sissoko
- 17PérezSubstituted forLascellesat 45'minutes
- 5WijnaldumSubstituted forGouffranat 70'minutes
- 9Cissé
Substitutes
- 10de Jong
- 11Gouffran
- 15Lascelles
- 20Thauvin
- 26Darlow
- 42Sterry
- 45Mitrovic
- Referee:
- Stuart Attwell
- Attendance:
- 24,833
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 5, Newcastle United 1.
Goal!
Goal! Crystal Palace 5, Newcastle United 1. James McArthur (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the centre of the goal.
Offside, Crystal Palace. Jason Puncheon tries a through ball, but Patrick Bamford is caught offside.
Yannick Bolasie (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Paul Dummett (Newcastle United).
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Paul Dummett.
Attempt missed. Pape Souaré (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Patrick Bamford.
Attempt blocked. Yannick Bolasie (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pape Souaré.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Patrick Bamford replaces Connor Wickham.
Attempt missed. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Yannick Bolasie.
Mile Jedinak (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Siem de Jong (Newcastle United).
Attempt saved. Yannick Bolasie (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James McArthur.
Offside, Newcastle United. Daryl Janmaat tries a through ball, but Papiss Demba Cissé is caught offside.
Booking
Chancel Mbemba (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Pape Souaré (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Chancel Mbemba (Newcastle United).
Lee Chung-yong (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United).
Pape Souaré (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vurnon Anita (Newcastle United).
Attempt saved. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Connor Wickham.
Pape Souaré (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Siem de Jong (Newcastle United).
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Lee Chung-yong replaces Yohan Cabaye.
Attempt blocked. Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Paul Dummett.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Scott Dann.
Attempt blocked. Siem de Jong (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Yohan Cabaye with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Jamaal Lascelles.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Yoan Gouffran replaces Georginio Wijnaldum.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Siem de Jong replaces Jack Colback.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Mile Jedinak replaces Wilfried Zaha.
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Robert Elliot.
Attempt saved. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chancel Mbemba (Newcastle United).
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.