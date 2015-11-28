Premier League
Aston Villa2Watford3

Aston Villa 2-3 Watford

By Caroline Chapman

Troy Deeney
Troy Deeney has now scored four goals in five games for Watford

Watford condemned bottom club Aston Villa to their 11th defeat in 14 Premier League games.

Odion Ighalo poked home to give the visitors the lead, but Micah Richards' header levelled it before half-time.

The Hornets lost goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes to a head injury, but Alan Hutton's own goal and Troy Deeney's bullet header put them in control.

Jordan Ayew's shot found the corner to give Villa hope but they could not equalise in 10 minutes of injury time.

The result means Aston Villa, on five points, have equalled the league record for the lowest points tally after 14 matches of a season.

And no Premier League team has ever avoided relegation having accumulated five points or fewer after 13 games.

Watford, meanwhile, climb to 11th, nine points above the relegation zone and five off the European places.

Villa's unwanted records

Villa are in trouble - Garde

As well as the Premier League points record, Villa have also equalled two unwanted club records. They have gone 13 league games without victory, and eight home matches in the league without a win.

It was a much improved performance from Remi Garde's side, especially in the first half, compared with their 4-0 drubbing against Everton.

They dominated possession throughout, but their defensive frailties were exposed once again.

Watford's opener could have been avoided had the Villa defence cleared their lines before Ighalo latched on to Ben Watson's volley.

Meanwhile, Deeney got between defenders Kieran Richardson and Ciaran Clark and rose above the duo for Watford's third.

Aston Villa v Watford stats
Aston Villa defenders Kieran Richardson, Carlos Sanchez and Ciaran Clark all failed to clear the danger for Odion Ighalo's opener for Watford

The boy with the Birmingham tattoo

Watford striker Deeney started out as a youngster at Villa but he is very much in the blue corner, with a Birmingham City tattoo on his leg.

And he took great delight in scoring against their bitter rivals, as he netted his fourth goal in five games in the second half.

The 27-year-old said of his goal celebration: "I slid on my knees, everyone does that, we get caught up in the emotion.

"I do not think I offended anyone - you should have heard what the crowd were saying to me - but I am thick-skinned and can take it. I am more interested in taking three points."

Watford were lacking goals before this game, having netted only 12 in 13 matches, but Deeney and striker partner Ighalo found their clinical edge.

Gomes recovering from head injury

Heurelho Gomes is injured
Heurelho Gomes' injury meant 10 minutes was added on to the game at Villa Park

The game was stopped for seven minutes in the second half after Watford keeper Gomes collided with team-mate Craig Cathcart and received a knee to the head.

The Brazilian needed oxygen as he was taken off the pitch on a stretcher, and was replaced by Lithuania international Giedruis Arlauskis who made his Premier League debut.

Gomes was taken to hospital but was able to travel home with the rest of the squad, and manager Quique Sánchez Flores said they are waiting for scan results to find out the extent of his injury.

Heurelho Gomes
Heurelho Gomes tweeted later in the evening that he was fine

'I promise them things will change'

Ayew netted Villa's second in emphatic style. He controlled, turned and hit a thunderous strike into the bottom corner past substitute keeper Giedruis Arlauskis, who had come on to replace the injured Gomes.

However, it was not enough to rescue a share of the points and his side are now languishing seven points from safety.

But the Ghana international urged the Villa fans to keep the faith in the team.

"I understand the supporters' view, it is a big club but we need the support from them," said the 24-year-old.

"This season is difficult but I believe we can stay in the Premier League. They have to keep supporting us and I promise them things will change."

Man of the match

Odion Ighalo
Odion Ighalo netted his eighth of the season for Watford and looked a menace up front for the Hornets

'They players aren't letting the shirt down'

Aston Villa manager Remi Garde: "We were coming from behind and it was difficult for the players to gain confidence. I think we defended poorly, we conceded early and it was difficult to get the three points.

"It is not just the defence and individuals, we have to do better as a team.

"Things are not in our favour because we are bottom, we are in trouble - but I do not see any players letting the shirt down which is good news for the future."

'Amazing' Watford make Flores happy

Watford manager Quique Sánchez Flores: "Aston Villa are a tough team, they are very difficult.

"Our performance was amazing and we played high pressure and scored three goals, so I am very happy."

The stats you need to know

  • No player has scored more league goals in the top four tiers than Odion Ighalo in 2015 (24, level with Harry Kane).
  • Alan Hutton scored his third own goal in the Premier League; the only Scottish player to score more is Colin Hendry (4).
  • All three of the previous teams with five points after 14 Premier League games have finished bottom of the division (Swindon Town 1993/94, Sunderland 2005/06, QPR 2012/13)

What next?

Aston Villa travel to St Mary's to face Southampton in the Premier League next Saturday, while Watford host former Championship rivals Norwich on the same day.

Line-ups

Aston Villa

  • 1Guzan
  • 21Hutton
  • 4Richards
  • 6ClarkBooked at 88mins
  • 18Richardson
  • 17Veretout
  • 24C SánchezBooked at 90mins
  • 8GueyeSubstituted forGestedeat 82'minutes
  • 25GilSubstituted forTraoréat 68'minutes
  • 19J Ayew
  • 9Sinclair

Substitutes

  • 5Okore
  • 7Bacuna
  • 15Westwood
  • 16Lescott
  • 20Traoré
  • 31Bunn
  • 39Gestede

Watford

  • 1GomesSubstituted forArlauskisat 67'minutes
  • 2Nyom
  • 15Cathcart
  • 3Britos
  • 16AkéBooked at 90mins
  • 14ParedesSubstituted forAnyaat 67'minutes
  • 29CapoueBooked at 74mins
  • 23Watson
  • 22AbdiSubstituted forGuédiouraat 81'minutes
  • 9DeeneyBooked at 86mins
  • 24Ighalo

Substitutes

  • 7Jurado
  • 17Guédioura
  • 19Ibarbo
  • 20Berghuis
  • 21Anya
  • 32Diamanti
  • 34Arlauskis
Referee:
Lee Mason
Attendance:
35,057

Match Stats

Home TeamAston VillaAway TeamWatford
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home12
Away14
Shots on Target
Home6
Away6
Corners
Home10
Away10
Fouls
Home6
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Aston Villa 2, Watford 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Aston Villa 2, Watford 3.

Corner, Watford. Conceded by Jordan Veretout.

Booking

Carlos Sánchez (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Nathan Aké (Watford) is shown the yellow card.

Jordan Veretout (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Adlène Guédioura (Watford).

Corner, Watford. Conceded by Micah Richards.

Attempt blocked. Troy Deeney (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathan Aké.

Corner, Watford. Conceded by Carlos Sánchez.

Attempt blocked. Nathan Aké (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Watford. Conceded by Brad Guzan.

Attempt saved. Adlène Guédioura (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Watford. Conceded by Brad Guzan.

Attempt saved. Adlène Guédioura (Watford) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ben Watson.

Goal!

Goal! Aston Villa 2, Watford 3. Jordan Ayew (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kieran Richardson with a cross.

Booking

Ciaran Clark (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ciaran Clark (Aston Villa).

Odion Ighalo (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Troy Deeney (Watford) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

Goal!

Goal! Aston Villa 1, Watford 3. Troy Deeney (Watford) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Attempt blocked. Odion Ighalo (Watford) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Jordan Veretout (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Adlène Guédioura (Watford).

Substitution

Substitution, Aston Villa. Rudy Gestede replaces Idrissa Gueye.

Attempt missed. Troy Deeney (Watford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Craig Cathcart.

Substitution

Substitution, Watford. Adlène Guédioura replaces Almen Abdi.

Jordan Veretout (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ben Watson (Watford).

Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Craig Cathcart.

Booking

Etienne Capoue (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Adama Traoré (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Etienne Capoue (Watford).

Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Ben Watson.

Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Miguel Britos.

Adama Traoré (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Nathan Aké (Watford).

Goal!

Own Goal by Alan Hutton, Aston Villa. Aston Villa 1, Watford 2.

Substitution

Substitution, Aston Villa. Adama Traoré replaces Carles Gil.

Substitution

Substitution, Watford. Ikechi Anya replaces Juan Carlos Paredes.

