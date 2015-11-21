Graeme Souness: Liverpool great admitted to hospital

Graeme Souness
Graeme Souness managed eight clubs, including Galatasaray, Benfica and Torino

Former Liverpool and Rangers manager Graeme Souness has been taken to hospital in Bournemouth.

No details of the 62-year-old's condition have been made available.

Since leaving his last job in football as manager of Newcastle in 2006, Souness has worked in the media, most notably as a pundit for Sky Sports.

His colleague Jeff Stelling opened the station's Soccer Saturday broadcast by saying: "Souey, if you're watching, get well very quickly."

Souness won 54 caps for Scotland during a playing career which also saw him win five league titles and three European Cups for Liverpool and the Coppa Italia with Sampdoria.

As a manager, he led Rangers to three Scottish titles and four League Cups. He won the 1992 FA Cup with Liverpool.

He had a triple heart bypass operation in 1992, when he was 38.

