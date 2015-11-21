BBC Sport - Louis van Gaal praises Man Utd's 'amazing spirit' in win at Watford

Van Gaal praises 'amazing spirit'

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal praises his side's "amazing spirit" after they score a last-minute winner to beat Watford 2-1.

Memphis Depay opened the scoring before Troy Deeney looked to have earned a point for Watford with a late penalty, but the Hornets striker then turned a Bastian Schweinsteiger cross into his own net.

Van Gaal's side went 641 minutes without conceding a goal before Deeney's strike from the penalty spot.

Top Stories