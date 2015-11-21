Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal praises his side's "amazing spirit" after they score a last-minute winner to beat Watford 2-1.

Memphis Depay opened the scoring before Troy Deeney looked to have earned a point for Watford with a late penalty, but the Hornets striker then turned a Bastian Schweinsteiger cross into his own net.

Van Gaal's side went 641 minutes without conceding a goal before Deeney's strike from the penalty spot.