Cardiff City: Striker Tony Watt joins on loan from Charlton Athletic

Tony Watt scored six goal for Celtic in the 2012-13 season.

Cardiff City have signed Charlton Athletic striker Tony Watt on loan subject to international clearance.

The 21-year-old former Celtic and Standard Liege forward joins a Bluebirds attack currently struggling for goals.

Cardiff have found the net only 17 times in 17 Championship games this season, and lie ninth in the table.

Manager Russell Slade complained about his striking options after the 2-0 loss at Derby.

Watt, a Scotland under-21 international, has scored three times in 15 appearances this season and was in the Charlton team that lost 2-1 at Cardiff on 26 September.