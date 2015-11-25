Champions League - Group B
Man Utd0PSV Eindhoven0

Manchester United 0-0 PSV

By Phil Dawkes

BBC Sport

Jesse Lingard and Wayne Rooney
Manchester United are a point ahead of PSV, who are third in Group B

Manchester United's involvement in this season's Champions League remains in the balance after they were held to a goalless draw at home to PSV.

It was a frustrating night for United, who pressed and dominated possession but struggled to hurt their opponents.

Jesse Lingard fired their best chance over the bar, while Morgan Schneiderlin saw a close-range shot saved.

United will qualify for the last 16 if they beat group leaders Wolfsburg in their final game on 8 December.

Stretford End tribute to George Best
In tribute to Manchester United great George Best, who died exactly 10 years ago, United fans shone the lights on their mobile phones in the seventh minute of Wednesday's game - in reference to Best's shirt number

United face crunch final game

The top three sides in the group - Wolfsburg, United and PSV - are now separated by only two points.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Van Gaal 'worried' about lack of goals

United knew before Wednesday that a win would be enough to send them through, but the draw leaves them in a very precarious position.

They remain in charge of their own fate, with PSV are a point behind them in third, but the Dutch side's final game is at the Philips Stadion against CSKA Moscow, who are already eliminated following a 2-0 home loss to Wolfsburg.

The Dutch side also have the advantage of a superior head-to-head record against United, who were beaten 2-1 in the Netherlands in September.

Pressing, possession but no penetration

Manchester United v PSV - average positions after 20 mins
The average positions of each side after 20 minutes shows how high Manchester United (left) were pressing

High pressing is in vogue in England, thanks largely to Jurgen Klopp's impact at Liverpool, and United employed the tactic during an opening quarter that was full of energy and intent but lacking in end product.

A hassled and harried PSV were starved of the ball and pinned back in their own half but rarely in real danger as United failed to find the killer ball, turn of pace or piece of skill to open up a side more than happy to leave Manchester with a well-earned point.

In the few times they earned a sight of goal, Lingard's touch let him down in the box, Schneiderlin fluffed a chance from close range from a corner and Anthony Martial fired a shot straight at the keeper from inside the box.

As their energy waned, United were even less effective after the break, resulting in aimless balls forward and the inevitable, ineffective introduction of Marouane Fellaini.

Lingard's glanced header and shot over the bar after Ashley Young's cross had deflected into his path was the closest they came to a winner.

An increasingly comfortable and confident PSV could even have won the game themselves had Santiago Arias found a cross to match the movement and driving run that took him clear down the right.

Martial fails to prove his point

Anthony Martial shot
Anthony Martial had two shots in the game, both on target and both saved

Martial's role in United's attack has been the source of much debate in recent weeks, with many suggesting his pace would be better employed in an outright striking role as opposed to the left of boss Van Gaal's favoured frontman, Wayne Rooney.

Having missed Saturday's league win at Watford, Rooney and Martial returned to the starting XI, but with Rooney in a number 10 role behind the centrally-deployed French teenager as part of a four-man attack that also included Memphis Depay and Lingard.

Martial had two decent opportunities in the first half, the first when the ball broke to him in the box and the second following a smart turn 15 yards out, but both times he was denied by PSV keeper Jeroen Zoet.

He faded into obscurity in the second half, along with the majority of the United side.

But he at least lasted the game, unlike Depay, who scored at Watford on Saturday, but was utterly anonymous here and was replaced by Young around the hour mark.

Van Gaal will need his attacking quartet to be much sharper in Germany in two weeks time.

Luke Shaw tweet
Some PSV fans brought a banner to Old Trafford wishing a speedy recovery to Luke Shaw, who broke his leg in the game in the Netherlands in September

What they said:

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal: "We could have finished in the first half but also in the second half, to the end we're not so good any more, we were afraid to play the ball but nevertheless do not give too much chances away.

"I cannot say every game in the interview with you that we didn't finish but it is the truth.

"It will be very difficult because Wolfsburg are the best team in our group to play against, but it is possible.

"We have won also at home and PSV has to win against Moscow, it is not so easy."

What's next?

On Saturday, Manchester United return to league action with an away trip to leaders Leicester, where they lost 5-3 last season.

Line-ups

Man Utd

  • 1de Gea
  • 36DarmianSubstituted forMataat 85'minutes
  • 12Smalling
  • 17Blind
  • 5Rojo
  • 28Schneiderlin
  • 31SchweinsteigerSubstituted forFellainiat 58'minutes
  • 35LingardBooked at 90mins
  • 10Rooney
  • 7DepaySubstituted forYoungat 59'minutes
  • 9Martial

Substitutes

  • 8Mata
  • 18Young
  • 19Wilson
  • 20Romero
  • 27Fellaini
  • 33McNair
  • 44Pereira

PSV Eindhoven

  • 1Zoet
  • 4AriasBooked at 90mins
  • 5Bruma
  • 3Moreno
  • 20Brenet
  • 18Guardado
  • 29HendrixSubstituted forIsimat-Mirinat 60'minutes
  • 6Pröpper
  • 11NarsinghSubstituted forPereiroat 18'minutes
  • 9de JongBooked at 82mins
  • 19Locadia

Substitutes

  • 2Isimat-Mirin
  • 7Pereiro
  • 8Schaars
  • 10Maher
  • 14Poulsen
  • 22Pasveer
  • 27Bergwijn
Referee:
Pavel Kralovec
Attendance:
75,321

Match Stats

Home TeamMan UtdAway TeamPSV Eindhoven
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home13
Away8
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home9
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Manchester United 0, PSV Eindhoven 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Manchester United 0, PSV Eindhoven 0.

Booking

Santiago Arias (PSV Eindhoven) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card.

Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Santiago Arias (PSV Eindhoven).

Foul by Juan Mata (Manchester United).

Andrés Guardado (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Marcos Rojo (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven).

Anthony Martial (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jeffrey Bruma (PSV Eindhoven).

Daley Blind (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven).

Foul by Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United).

Andrés Guardado (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Morgan Schneiderlin (Manchester United).

Andrés Guardado (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United).

Jeffrey Bruma (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester United. Juan Mata replaces Matteo Darmian.

Ashley Young (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Santiago Arias (PSV Eindhoven).

Booking

Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven).

Corner, PSV Eindhoven. Conceded by Marcos Rojo.

Attempt missed. Davy Pröpper (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Luuk de Jong.

Offside, Manchester United. Ashley Young tries a through ball, but Marouane Fellaini is caught offside.

Foul by Jesse Lingard (Manchester United).

Joshua Brenet (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Davy Pröpper (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Marcos Rojo (Manchester United).

Jeffrey Bruma (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Jürgen Locadia (PSV Eindhoven) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Davy Pröpper following a fast break.

Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Gastón Pereiro.

Chris Smalling (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven).

Foul by Anthony Martial (Manchester United).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 25th November 2015

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid5410113813
2PSG5311101910
3Shakhtar Donetsk5104712-53
4Malmö FF5104113-123

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolfsburg53026429
2Man Utd52215418
3PSV Eindhoven52126607
4CSKA Moscow511347-34

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid531192710
2Benfica531196310
3Galatasaray511359-44
4FC Astana5032410-63

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus532062411
2Man City53028629
3B Mgladbach512268-25
4Sevilla5104711-43

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona54101431113
2Roma51221116-55
3B Leverkusen5122121115
4BATE Borisov5113512-74

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich54011731412
2Olympiakos5302610-49
3Arsenal5203910-16
4Dinamo Zagreb5104312-93

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea5311113810
2FC Porto531196310
3Dynamo Kyiv52217438
4Maccabi Tel-Aviv5005115-140

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg5500124815
2KAA Gent52126607
3Valencia520357-26
4Lyon501439-61
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories

Related to this story