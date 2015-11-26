Europa League - Group A
Celtic1Ajax2

Europa League: Celtic 1-2 Ajax

By Alasdair Lamont

BBC Scotland at Celtic Park

Arkadiusz Milik scores for Ajax at Celtic Park
Arkadiusz Milik levelled for Ajax with a bicycle kick

Celtic exited the Europa League at the group stage as Ajax grabbed a late victory on Thursday night.

A typically energetic start to the game brought an excellent early breakthrough from Callum McGregor on three minutes.

But Ajax drew level as carelessness led to Arkadiusz Milik converting acrobatically from close range.

As Celtic pressed hard in the closing stages, Leigh Griffiths and Charlie Mulgrew spurned chances and Vaclav Cerny broke away to score.

Celtic going backwards?

Celtic's third group defeat leaves them out of Europe and bottom of Group A with just two points.

Manager Ronny Deila has continually spoken of encouraging signs, despite the lack of positive results in Europe.

And although they matched the Dutch league leaders for spells on Thursday, the bare facts are that Celtic are regressing in European terms.

In 25 European matches with Celtic, Deila has managed just eight wins, with four of those coming against part-time Icelandic sides.

Supporters seeking solace can point to an impressive cameo from Scott Allan and another solid display by Kieran Tierney against Ajax, but the normally reliable Leigh Griffiths misfired and he was not the only under-performer.

Callum McGregor scores for Celtic
Callum McGregor opened the scoring for Celtic with just three minutes gone

Bright start

Nonetheless, spurred on by a noisy support, Celtic came out of the traps sharply and gave the bulk of the crowd reason to get to their feet.

Despite an unfamiliar midfield set-up, with just Tom Rogic acting as the pivot between defence and the attacking players, Celtic immediately looked comfortable.

A confident flick by Stuart Armstrong found Rogic, who in turn fed Gary Mackay-Steven. He threaded a beautiful pass for McGregor, who belied his recent lack of first-team action as he strode confidently forward before curling a perfectly-placed shot beyond the diving Jasper Cillessen.

Just as they had in previous European ties this season against Malmo, Fenerbahce and Molde, they had made the ideal start.

Familiar failings

Unfortunately, another recurring theme was soon to emerge.

Ajax served notice of their own desperation for the points as Viktor Fischer slammed the ball into the net, only for Amin Younes to be wrongly flagged offside.

The equaliser was not delayed much longer, though, and this time a lack of match sharpness may have hampered McGregor as his heavy touch ceded possession.

The Dutch got the break of the ball as Schone's shot was deflected into the path of Fischer, who was able to head the rebound from his own effort across goal where Milik hitch-kicked the ball into the net.

As the game wore on, the reality of the situation seemed to spur Celtic on as they pressed for a winning goal and McGregor struck the bar while Griffiths was foiled on more than one occasion.

And with time running out, Allan, who had made such a positive impression as a substitute, was caught in possession and the Dutch broke, culminating in a clinical finish by Cerny.

The full-time whistle was greeted with boos as the Celtic support came to terms with an early European exit.

Ajax retain hopes of progressing, but they need to beat group leaders Molde, who have already qualified for the last 32, and hope Celtic can beat Fenerbahce in Istanbul, though on current form that appears a forlorn hope.

Line-ups

Celtic

  • 1Gordon
  • 23Lustig
  • 20Boyata
  • 5Simunovic
  • 63TierneySubstituted forIzaguirreat 78'minutes
  • 42McGregor
  • 18RogicSubstituted forMulgrewat 66'minutes
  • 14Armstrong
  • 49Forrest
  • 9Griffiths
  • 16Mackay-StevenSubstituted forAllanat 72'minutesBooked at 80mins

Substitutes

  • 3Izaguirre
  • 4Ambrose
  • 7Ciftci
  • 10Stokes
  • 19Allan
  • 21Mulgrew
  • 26Bailly

Ajax

  • 1Cillessen
  • 23TeteBooked at 77mins
  • 4van der HoornSubstituted forSanogoat 80'minutes
  • 22Riedewald
  • 35Dijks
  • 27Gudelj
  • 10Klaassen
  • 7FischerSubstituted forCernyat 69'minutes
  • 20SchöneSubstituted forvan de Beekat 72'minutes
  • 11Younes
  • 9Milik

Substitutes

  • 2van Rhijn
  • 5Heitinga
  • 19Sanogo
  • 26Viergever
  • 30van de Beek
  • 32Cerny
  • 33Boer
Referee:
Felix Zwayer
Attendance:
44,118

Match Stats

Home TeamCelticAway TeamAjax
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home14
Away18
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home7
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Celtic 1, Ajax 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Celtic 1, Ajax 2.

Attempt missed. Yaya Sanogo (Ajax) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Vaclav Cerny.

Attempt saved. Vaclav Cerny (Ajax) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the top left corner.

Attempt blocked. Yaya Sanogo (Ajax) left footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Arkadiusz Milik.

Offside, Ajax. Nemanja Gudelj tries a through ball, but Yaya Sanogo is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Offside, Ajax. Arkadiusz Milik tries a through ball, but Yaya Sanogo is caught offside.

Foul by Arkadiusz Milik (Ajax).

Mikael Lustig (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Celtic 1, Ajax 2. Vaclav Cerny (Ajax) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Arkadiusz Milik following a fast break.

Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Kenny Tete.

Attempt blocked. Amin Younes (Ajax) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nemanja Gudelj.

Attempt blocked. Nemanja Gudelj (Ajax) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Donny van de Beek.

Amin Younes (Ajax) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Vaclav Cerny.

Attempt blocked. Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Allan with a cross.

Attempt missed. Amin Younes (Ajax) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Arkadiusz Milik.

Donny van de Beek (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Allan (Celtic).

Foul by Nemanja Gudelj (Ajax).

Scott Allan (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Ajax. Yaya Sanogo replaces Mike van der Hoorn.

Booking

Scott Allan (Celtic) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt missed. Vaclav Cerny (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Davy Klaassen.

Foul by Davy Klaassen (Ajax).

Callum McGregor (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Charlie Mulgrew (Celtic) header from very close range is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Stuart Armstrong with a cross following a set piece situation.

Substitution

Substitution, Celtic. Emilio Izaguirre replaces Kieran Tierney.

Booking

Kenny Tete (Ajax) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Kenny Tete (Ajax).

James Forrest (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt blocked. Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James Forrest.

Attempt missed. Jozo Simunovic (Celtic) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Callum McGregor with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Jasper Cillessen.

Attempt saved. Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Allan.

Substitution

Substitution, Ajax. Donny van de Beek replaces Lasse Schöne.

Substitution

Substitution, Celtic. Scott Allan replaces Gary Mackay-Steven.

Foul by Vaclav Cerny (Ajax).

Stuart Armstrong (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jairo Riedewald (Ajax).

