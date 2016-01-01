Before England play Germany in a friendly in Duisburg on Thursday, BBC Sport looks at how the gap between the old rivals is closing - both internationally and domestically.

The Lionesses had not beaten Germany in 20 attempts before meeting at the World Cup this year but since the victory that sealed the bronze medal, the English game has taken a number of strides forward.

The Women's Bundesliga is considered one of the strongest leagues in the world, but with the Women's Super League's average attendances increasing and the league expanding in 2017, the distance between the two nations appears to be narrowing.

Watch Germany v England on Thursday, 26 November, 16:55 GMT

