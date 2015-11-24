Scottish Gossip: Celtic and Dundee head to USA, Ashley thwarts Rangers board

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic and Dundee could be set to take Scottish football Stateside after opening talks with the SPFL bosses about staging a Premiership match in America. (Daily Record)

The clubs could run in to opposition from world governing body FIFA however, although the request will be considered by the SPFL board.(Daily Mail)

The Rangers board have been thwarted in their attempts to reduce the influence of Mike Ashley after a bid to remove the voting rights of the Sports Direct owner ahead of Friday's AGM failed. (The Herald)

Mike Ashley has proved unpopular with Rangers fans since buying a stake in the Ibrox club

Scotland captain Scott brown has hailed national boss Gordon Strachan as the passionate visionary Scottish football needs. (Scottish Sun)

Former Celtic goalkeeper Pat Bonner has expressed surprise at chief executive Peter Lawell's public declaration of faith in manager Ronny Deila. (The Scotsman)

Celtic's Europa League hopes are set to be further undermined by the injury which looks set to keep Kris Commons out of Thursday night's do-or-die showdown with Ajax.(Daily Record)

Meanwhile the Parkhead side are chasing Croatia defender Marko Leskovic ahead of the January transfer window, and are also monitoring Dundee United teenager John Souttar. (Scottish Sun)

Kilmarnock and Northern Ireland striker Josh Magennis is confident the security of teams and fans will not be compromised at Euro 2016 in France after the recent terror attacks in Paris. (Daily Express)

John Hughes led Caley Thistle to Scottish Cup success last season

John Hughes has admitted he wants to sign a new contract in the next two weeks to stay as Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager. (Daily Record)

Former West Ham defender Guy Demel reckons his top-level exceprience can help save Dundee United from relegation. The veteran Ivory Coast international has signed on at Tannadice until the end of the season. (Daily Express)

Rangers have been told to forget about a January swoop for Accrington Stanley striker Josh Windass, the son of former Aberdeen frontman Dean. (Scottish Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Andy Murray hit back at former Great Britain Davis Cup captain David Lloyd who accused the Scot of not doing enough to promote tennis in the UK. Murray - who is in Belgium with his British teammates for the Davis Cup final - tweeted in response to Lloyd's outburst, "Thanks for all the messages of support on social media today and for seeing today's criticism for exactly what it was #bitter #backthebrits." (The Times)

Murray led Great Britain to a first Davis Cup final since 1978

Glasgow Warriors are heading for an injury crisis after Pat MacArthur was crocked in the Champions Cup defeat to Northampton at the weekend, leaving head coach Gregor Townsend short of genuine hookers. (Daily Express)

Former Scotland rugby international James Craig has become the latest player to reveal that head injuries suffered while playing the sport have caused serious medical problems after he was diagnosed with a bipolar disorder. (The Herald)

Darts star Peter Wright says he is "sick" of people saying he is not a proper Scot, after rival Michael van Gerwen suggested Wright - born in West Lothian - was only "semi-Scottish". (Daily Record)