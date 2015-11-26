York City: Lussey, O'Connor, Fewster and Kitching join on loan

Jordan Lussey left Liverpool in the summer after failing to make a first team appearance for the Premier League side

York City have signed Bolton midfielder Jordan Lussey, Arsenal defender Stefan O'Connor and Middlesbrough's Bradley Fewster and Mark Kitching on loan.

Lussey, 21, joined the Trotters from Liverpool in the summer but is yet to make his debut for the Championship club and has signed a one-month deal.

O'Connor, 18, has made one appearance for the Gunners, and has joined the Minstermen until 6 January.

Fewster, 19, and Kitching, 21, have also signed one-month deals.

All four could feature in Saturday's home League Two game against Accrington Stanley.

The Minstermen are without a win in their last 13 matches and lost 6-0 at Portsmouth on Tuesday to drop into the bottom two.