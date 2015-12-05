Match ends, Stoke City 2, Manchester City 0.
Stoke City 2-0 Manchester City
Marko Arnautovic scored twice to hand Stoke City a superb victory over Premier League leaders Manchester City.
Xherdan Shaqiri created both of Arnautovic's first-half goals in an inspired performance by the Swiss.
Arnautovic nudged home Shaqiri's cross for the opener and then finished off a perfectly weighted through ball from his team-mate.
Man City, with Sergio Aguero and Yaya Toure out injured, lacked ideas and have not won in four away league games.
The few chances they did create were met by the impressive Jack Butland, as the Stoke keeper kept out efforts from Kevin de Bruyne and Aleksandar Kolarov with sharp saves.
The result sees Man City drop to third in the table, three points behind top side Leicester City.
Stoke's 'Alpine Messi'
Former Basel and Bayern Munich midfielder Shaqiri had not set the world alight for the Potters so far this term after arriving from Inter Milan in the summer.
But the man nicknamed the Alpine Messi - for his similarities to Lionel Messi in both stature and creative ability - tore Manchester City apart with ease.
He strode past three visiting players before providing the cross for the opener and regularly found Arnautovic with penetrating balls behind the defence, and the Austrian almost had his hat-trick but clipped a one-on-one against the post.
Stoke, who sit in mid-table, have built up a reputation for being a sturdy and uninspiring side, but the Potters' attacking four of Arnautovic, Shaqiri, Ibrahim Afellay and Bojan Krkic provided movement and verve to show that Mark Hughes' team are evolving and progressing.
Man City just messy
Manuel Pellegrini bemoaned his side's injury situation after the game, particularly the absence of defender Vincent Kompany.
Belgian Kompany has not featured since early November because of a calf injury. His side have conceded just once with him on the pitch this term and let in 15 without him.
But the visitors were toothless going forward, with Aguero's stand-in Wilfried Bony barely seeing the ball and creators-in-chief De Bruyne and David Silva constantly closed down by Stoke pressure.
Pellegrini introduced Jesus Navas, Fabian Delph and Kelechi Iheanacho early in the second half in an attempt to rescue the game, but that only led to his side playing the final 15 minutes with 10 men as Fernandinho hobbled off with a hamstring problem.
Man of the match - Xherdan Shaqiri
What they said
Stoke manager Mark Hughes: "It was a great performance by the guys. Each and every one of them put in a high-level performance and as a consequence of that we were able to win against the team top of the pile.
"We played with an energetic three in midfield, we were on the front foot in midfield and we unsettled them. We always had a threat up front.
"We haven't played Bojan right up front before but I have been close to doing it in the past. We needed to retain possession in key areas and the three up top allowed us to do that."
Stoke midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri: "We tried this [partnership with Marko Arnautovic] all week in training so we of course are happy that we scored in the game like this.
"We have a very good team, we can win against every team in the Premier League."
Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini: "We had a lack of reaction, too many games for the same players.
"We defended very badly but we also had not too many chances to score. We are playing with 13 players in all competitions. It was a defeat.
"I always miss important names, but you have to play with the players you have. We must continue with the same 11 or 12 players."
The stats you need to know
- Stoke scored more than once in a Premier League game against Man City for the first time.
- Man City have failed to score in their last three on the road for the first time since April 2009.
- Stoke have lost just one of their eight home Premier League clashes against Man City (W2 D5).
- Man City have kept just two clean sheets in their last 10 Premier League games, having kept six in a row prior to that.
- Man City have won none of their last 59 Premier League games in which they've been at least two goals behind (D3 L56), since a 3-2 win at Norwich in February 2005.
- Stoke have kept six clean sheets in their last eight Premier League games.
- Arnautovic has been involved in seven goals in his last seven league games at the Britannia (3 goals, 4 assists). He scored with both of his shots on target today.
What next?
Stoke will need to prove that they can repeat this vibrant performance when they travel to West Ham on Saturday. Man City host Borussia Monchengladbach in their final Champions League group game on Tuesday, and still have an outside chance of topping the group.
Line-ups
Stoke
- 1Butland
- 8Johnson
- 17Shawcross
- 26Wollscheid
- 3Pieters
- 22ShaqiriSubstituted forvan Ginkelat 77'minutes
- 20Cameron
- 6Whelan
- 14AfellaySubstituted forWaltersat 85'minutes
- 10Arnautovic
- 27BojanSubstituted forJoseluat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Joselu
- 12Wilson
- 15van Ginkel
- 16Adam
- 18Diouf
- 19Walters
- 29Haugaard
Man City
- 1Hart
- 3Sagna
- 26Demichelis
- 30OtamendiBooked at 51mins
- 11Kolarov
- 6RegesSubstituted forat 74'minutes
- 25FernandinhoSubstituted forDelphat 56'minutes
- 17De Bruyne
- 21SilvaSubstituted forNavasat 62'minutes
- 7Sterling
- 14BonySubstituted forIheanachoat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 13Caballero
- 15Navas
- 18Delph
- 22Clichy
- 72Iheanacho
- 76Garcia Alonso
- 77Humphreys-Grant
- Referee:
- Martin Atkinson
- Attendance:
- 27,264
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stoke City 2, Manchester City 0.
Offside, Stoke City. Marco Van Ginkel tries a through ball, but Marko Arnautovic is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joselu (Stoke City).
Substitution
Substitution, Stoke City. Jonathan Walters replaces Ibrahim Afellay.
Foul by Kelechi Iheanacho (Manchester City).
Glenn Whelan (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Bacary Sagna (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joselu (Stoke City).
Attempt saved. Fabian Delph (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Ryan Shawcross.
Attempt blocked. Nicolás Otamendi (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleksandar Kolarov.
Substitution
Substitution, Stoke City. Marco Van Ginkel replaces Xherdan Shaqiri.
Attempt missed. Aleksandar Kolarov (Manchester City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Raheem Sterling with a through ball.
Nicolás Otamendi (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City).
Fernando went off injured after Manchester City had used all subs.
Foul by Kelechi Iheanacho (Manchester City).
Geoff Cameron (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Glen Johnson.
Substitution
Substitution, Stoke City. Joselu replaces Bojan.
Attempt saved. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jesús Navas.
Attempt missed. Fabian Delph (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
Attempt saved. Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marko Arnautovic.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Jesús Navas replaces David Silva.
Foul by Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City).
Erik Pieters (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Nicolás Otamendi (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City).
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Kelechi Iheanacho replaces Wilfried Bony.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Fabian Delph replaces Fernandinho.
Attempt missed. Aleksandar Kolarov (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Erik Pieters.
Attempt missed. Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Bojan (Stoke City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Geoff Cameron with a headed pass.
Booking
Nicolás Otamendi (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Nicolás Otamendi (Manchester City).
Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.