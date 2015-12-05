Premier League
Chelsea0Bournemouth1

Chelsea 0-1 Bournemouth

By Richard Winton

BBC Sport

Bournemouth v Chelsea
Bournemouth and Chelsea had not faced each other in the league since March 1989

Glenn Murray's late header gave Bournemouth a famous win at Stamford Bridge and ratcheted up the pressure on Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho.

The 82nd-minute goal, scored after Chelsea failed to clear a corner, moves Eddie Howe's side up to 17th place.

It also makes them the first promoted side to beat Chelsea at home since Charlton in April 2001.

But it leaves the defending champions in 14th place, 14 points adrift of the Champions League places.

Top-four challenge over?

Costa touches
Costa touched the ball six times in the Bournemouth box but could not add to his four goals this term

It had appeared that Chelsea were slowly rediscovering their form after keeping three successive clean sheets in all competitions, but this defeat casts fresh doubt both on their ability to haul themselves back into the Champions League places and on the manager himself.

Mourinho's side have now lost eight of their 15 Premier League games and are just three points clear of the relegation zone at the beginning of December. The 14-point gap to the top four is beginning to look insurmountable.

Chelsea started once again without Diego Costa, only for the Spain striker - who responded angrily to being an unused substitute against Tottenham last Sunday - to be summoned at the interval.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Result was not fair - Jose Mourinho

He did offer a greater presence to a hitherto meek attack, winning the odd header and occupying the visitors' centre-backs, but could not conjure the goal that would have settled the growing nerves around Stamford Bridge.

The closest Costa came was first narrowly failing to connect with a flashing Branoslav Ivanovic cross, then having a prodded effort blocked by Artur Boruc. He also claimed forlornly for a penalty when his cross struck the arm of the sliding Simon Francis, but referee Mike Jones waved away the appeal.

It meant that his only appearance in the official's notebook was for a booking, received for tugging down Matt Ritchie.

Calm, composed and clinical

Chelsea were unbeaten in 43 Premier League games at Stamford Bridge against promoted clubs but will rarely have faced one as confident and composed as Eddie Howe's side were.

Bournemouth were comfortable on the ball and ambitious in their use of it, which allowed them to squeeze up the pitch and cleave open their more feted hosts on several occasions.

Glenn Murray

Indeed, had it not been for returning Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois - who had not played since the defeat by Crystal Palace in August after damaging medial knee ligaments - the visitors might have won more comfortably. The Belgian thwarted Josh King three times in the opening half after being preferred to Asmir Begovic,

However, he was unconvincing in his attempts to claim Junior Stanislas' 82nd-minute corner, his weak punch being directed back towards goal by Steve Cook before Murray planted a header into the unguarded net. Mourinho might also question Branislav Ivanovic's tame attempt to prevent Cook winning the loose ball.

Man of the match - Harry Arter

Harry Arter
Arter conducted Bournemouth's first-half attacking and led their defensive display after the break

What they said:

Media playback is not supported on this device

Result was not fair - Jose Mourinho

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho: "The result is not fair. In the first half we were soft and did not press and were not aggressive and were not intense. In the second half everything changed. We were aggressive, created chances and had crosses and a clear penalty that the referee did not see. That is the game.

"In the moment when our opponent were thinking just about defending a clean sheet they cross the halfway line for the first time and scored. If it was offside it is another episode that goes against us, but I did not see it."

Media playback is not supported on this device

Cherries' 'biggest result' thrills Howe

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "It was really emotional in the dressing room afterwards. I'm so proud of them.

"We defended so well, put our bodies on the line and didn't succumb to the pressure. We hung in there and that was crucial. We've talked all season about trying to score more goals from corner and free kicks and it happened today."

The stats you need to know

  • Chelsea went 388 minutes (all comps) without conceding a goal until Glenn Murray scored
  • Bournemouth (18) have now scored more goals than Chelsea (17) this season
  • No reigning Premier League champion has won fewer (four) or lost more (eight) after 15 games than Chelsea this season
  • In the Premier League this season, no side has conceded more goals in the last 15 minutes of games than Chelsea (seven - level with Norwich)
  • No Premier League team has ever finished higher than eighth after having exactly 15 points from the first 15 games

What next?

Chelsea host Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday, needing to avoid defeat to advance, then visit league leaders Leicester City the following Monday. Bournemouth host Manchester United on Saturday.

Line-ups

Chelsea

  • 13Courtois
  • 2Ivanovic
  • 5Zouma
  • 24Cahill
  • 6BabaSubstituted forTraoreat 83'minutes
  • 4FàbregasSubstituted forRemyat 83'minutes
  • 21Matic
  • 22Willian
  • 8OscarSubstituted forDiego Costaat 45'minutesBooked at 63mins
  • 17PedroBooked at 21mins
  • 10E Hazard

Substitutes

  • 1Begovic
  • 12Mikel
  • 14Traore
  • 18Remy
  • 19Diego Costa
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 36Loftus-Cheek

Bournemouth

  • 1Boruc
  • 15A Smith
  • 2Francis
  • 3S Cook
  • 11Daniels
  • 6SurmanBooked at 23mins
  • 30Ritchie
  • 4Gosling
  • 8Arter
  • 19Stanislas
  • 17KingSubstituted forMurrayat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Rantie
  • 18Kermorgant
  • 21Allsop
  • 27Murray
  • 32O'Kane
  • 36Butcher
  • 38Cargill
Referee:
Mike Jones
Attendance:
41,631

Match Stats

Home TeamChelseaAway TeamBournemouth
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home19
Away15
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home11
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Chelsea 0, Bournemouth 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Chelsea 0, Bournemouth 1.

Foul by Willian (Chelsea).

Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Loïc Remy (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eden Hazard with a cross.

Attempt saved. Dan Gosling (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matt Ritchie.

Foul by Eden Hazard (Chelsea).

Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Gary Cahill.

Attempt blocked. Harry Arter (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Junior Stanislas.

Attempt missed. Branislav Ivanovic (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pedro.

Attempt missed. Matt Ritchie (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Glenn Murray.

Willian (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Harry Arter (Bournemouth).

Substitution

Substitution, Chelsea. Loïc Remy replaces Cesc Fàbregas.

Substitution

Substitution, Chelsea. Bertrand Traore replaces Baba Rahman.

Goal!

Goal! Chelsea 0, Bournemouth 1. Glenn Murray (Bournemouth) header from very close range to the centre of the goal following a corner.

Attempt blocked. Steve Cook (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Pedro.

Kurt Zouma (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Dangerous play by Glenn Murray (Bournemouth).

Substitution

Substitution, Bournemouth. Glenn Murray replaces Joshua King because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Nemanja Matic (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Eden Hazard.

Attempt missed. Kurt Zouma (Chelsea) with an attempt from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Willian with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Artur Boruc.

Attempt saved. Diego Costa (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cesc Fàbregas with a through ball.

Attempt blocked. Pedro (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Willian.

Pedro (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Harry Arter (Bournemouth).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Junior Stanislas (Bournemouth) because of an injury.

Kurt Zouma (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joshua King (Bournemouth).

Foul by Baba Rahman (Chelsea).

Matt Ritchie (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Andrew Surman.

Willian (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Matt Ritchie (Bournemouth).

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Matt Ritchie.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester1595132211132
2Arsenal1593327131430
3Man City1592430161429
4Man Utd1585220101029
5Tottenham1568125121326
6West Ham156542521423
7Liverpool146531815323
8Crystal Palace147161914522
9Watford156451716122
10Stoke156451314-122
11Everton145632719821
12Southampton155642118321
13West Brom155461419-519
14Chelsea154381724-715
15Swansea153571422-814
16Norwich153481727-1013
17Bournemouth153481830-1213
18Sunderland153391729-1212
19Newcastle142481430-1610
20Aston Villa1513111328-156
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Related to this story