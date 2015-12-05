Chesterfield 1-1 Walsall

Match ends, Chesterfield 1, Walsall 1.
Lee Novak scrambled a stoppage-time equaliser for Chesterfield to earn an FA Cup second round replay at Walsall.
The Saddlers took the lead on 19 minutes through a heavily-deflected Jason Demetriou effort which found its way past home goalkeeper Tommy Lee.
Chesterfield's equaliser came in the third minute of injury time when Novak bundled the ball in on the goal-line.
Walsall almost immediately replied with a winner but Sam Mantom's 30-yard free-kick hit the Spireites' bar.
The two managerless sides will replay at the Bescot Stadium on Tuesday week (15 December).
Mark Smith took over as Chesterfield's caretaker manager after the Spireites parted company with Dean Saunders following their 4-0 defeat by Swindon last weekend.
The hugely experienced John Ward, physio Jon Whitney and goalkeeping coach Neil Cutler are in joint caretaker charge of the Saddlers after Dean Smith's departure to Championship side Brentford earlier this week.
Walsall joint caretaker boss Jon Whitney told BBC WM:
"We didn't underestimate what Chesterfield can do. They've got some good experienced players. Sylvan Ebanks-Blake and Lee Novak up top are a handful for anybody.
"Conditions made it into a proper FA Cup tie. People probably think we can't mix it up and battle. We are where we are because we can play football, but we can also hang in there and stick it out.
"The goal was disappointing. We switched off a little bit. but every mistake we make, we make together. At the end of the day, it's a fair result and we'll take it into the replay."
Line-ups
Chesterfield
- 1Lee
- 4HirdBooked at 63mins
- 6Evatt
- 34WoodSubstituted forRaglanat 70'minutes
- 25Talbot
- 5Morsy
- 12O'NeilBooked at 90mins
- 19DonohueSubstituted forGardnerat 64'minutes
- 10O'SheaSubstituted forBanksat 65'minutes
- 9Ebanks-Blake
- 11Novak
Substitutes
- 7Gardner
- 16Raglan
- 22Simons
- 24Banks
- 26Dieseruvwe
- 28Ariyibi
- 32Cairns
Walsall
- 1Etheridge
- 2Demetriou
- 4O'ConnorBooked at 90mins
- 6Downing
- 14Henry
- 7Chambers
- 27EvansSubstituted forMantomat 77'minutes
- 15LalkovicSubstituted forBakayokoat 85'minutes
- 10Sawyers
- 18MorrisSubstituted forFordeat 61'minutes
- 21Cook
Substitutes
- 3Taylor
- 8Mantom
- 11Baxendale
- 12Forde
- 13MacGillivray
- 16Preston
- 20Bakayoko
- Referee:
- Richard Clark
- Attendance:
- 4,126
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home10
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chesterfield 1, Walsall 1.
Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Neil Etheridge.
Attempt saved. Ian Evatt (Chesterfield) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Neil Etheridge.
Attempt saved. Sylvan Ebanks-Blake (Chesterfield) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Liam O'Neil (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
James O'Connor (Walsall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sam Morsy (Chesterfield) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sam Mantom (Walsall).
Goal!
Goal! Chesterfield 1, Walsall 1. Lee Novak (Chesterfield) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.
Sylvan Ebanks-Blake (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adam Chambers (Walsall).
Attempt missed. Liam O'Neil (Chesterfield) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Amadou Bakayoko replaces Milan Lalkovic.
Attempt missed. Lee Novak (Chesterfield) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by James O'Connor.
Attempt missed. Anthony Forde (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Sam Mantom replaces George Evans.
Sylvan Ebanks-Blake (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James O'Connor (Walsall).
Sylvan Ebanks-Blake (Chesterfield) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Attempt missed. Sylvan Ebanks-Blake (Chesterfield) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Paul Downing.
Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Paul Downing.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Charlie Raglan replaces Richard Wood.
Sylvan Ebanks-Blake (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James O'Connor (Walsall).
Sam Hird (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rico Henry (Walsall).
Sam Hird (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam Chambers (Walsall).
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Oliver Banks replaces Jay O'Shea.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Dan Gardner replaces Dion Donohue.
Attempt missed. Anthony Forde (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Sam Hird (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Milan Lalkovic (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sam Hird (Chesterfield).
Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by James O'Connor.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Anthony Forde replaces Kieron Morris.