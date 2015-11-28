Jamie Vardy breaks record for goals in consecutive games

Jamie Vardy's goals have taken Leicester to the top of the Premier League and him into the England squad

Jamie Vardy broke Ruud van Nistelrooy's record as he became the first player to score in 11 consecutive Premier League matches.

The Leicester striker netted in the first half of his side's 1-1 draw against Manchester United.

Dutchman Van Nistelrooy achieved his feat for Manchester United across two seasons in 2003.

Vardy's run has included 13 goals, making him the league's top scorer with 14 goals in total so far this season.

'The record wasn't in my mind'

Vardy, who four years ago was playing for Fleetwood in the Conference in front of 768 people, said he was "taking each match as it comes".

He added: "The record was not in my mind, it would have affected my performance and the team's, and that's the last thing I wanted to do.

"I can think about it when I am home but as soon as I cross the white line all I should be concentrating on is my football.

"That's what I have been doing and exactly what I will continue to do."

'This fantastic man'

Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri said Vardy's record was "an incredible achievement".

"We had two objectives - to win the match and try to help Vardy break the record," he said.

"Jamie made the record, it is fantastic for us. Five years ago he played in non-league, it is difficult to grow up so quickly and this fantastic man is not only our goalscorer but he presses, he works hard, he is important."

Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal also praised Vardy's "amazing and fantastic" feat, saying: "The goal he scored is also amazing because it is not so easy.

"I can say our organisation is bad but he is provoking that also. It is a fantastic record to have, 11 matches in a row. Not many players will do that."

The all-time records now in Vardy's sights Vardy needs to score in his next two games to equal the all-time record of consecutive goals scored at the top level of English football, set by Jimmy Dunne back in 1931-32. Playing for Sheffield United, Dunne scored 12 goals in succession. Stan Mortensen hit 15 goals in consecutive games for Blackpool in the 1950-51 season, but he missed matches during that run because of injury, recovering to continue scoring when he returned to the side.

So how did Vardy do it? Four goals after the 80th minute, three from the penalty spot and some while bones were broken, BBC Sport takes a look at how Vardy's magnificent streak took place.

29 August: Bournemouth 1-1 Leicester

It all started on the south coast as Vardy was fouled in the box and picked himself up to smash in a late penalty and rescue a point. It preserved Leicester's unbeaten start to the season after four games

League position: 3rd

Manager Claudio Ranieri: "We have a week now where the players go to their national team and when they come back we must re-start with the same mentality."

Vardy was picked for England for the first time a day later.

13 September: Leicester 3-2 Aston Villa

Leicester made a stunning second-half comeback from 2-0 down to beat Villa, with Vardy netting the equaliser in the 82nd minute from close range

League position: 2nd

BBC Radio 5 live pundit Martin Keown: "This Leicester team is incredible. The energy of it all. Jamie Vardy just knows there's going to be an opening for him."

19 September: Stoke 2-2 Leicester

Once again, Leicester came from behind to get something out of a game. Could Vardy do it on a sunny Saturday afternoon at Stoke? You bet he could, holding off the chasing defence to claim the leveller

League position: 3rd

Manager Claudio Ranieri: "The spirit is good. It is good for the table and important for us to work during training."

26 September: Leicester 2-5 Arsenal

Claudio Ranieri's side suffered their first defeat of the season after being demolished by an Alexis Sanchez hat-trick, but Vardy managed to grab both his side's goals, including an 89th-minute consolation

League position: 6th

Final Score pundit Jermaine Jenas: "It's such a difficult place to play at Leicester because of all that pace. Jamie Vardy just runs the channels non-stop."

3 October: Norwich 1-2 Leicester

Vardy struck another penalty as Leicester got back to winning ways, despite manager Ranieri revealing the striker was playing with two broken bones in his wrist suffered against Villa

League position: 4th

Leicester winger Jeffrey Schlupp: "Jamie Vardy up front terrorises the defenders. He is a pest and always in the defenders' faces."

17 October: Southampton 2-2 Leicester

Two goals down again? No problem when you have Vardy in your side. The former non-league frontman pulled a goal back with a header and blasted home the equaliser in injury time

League position: 5th

Manager Claudio Ranieri: "Jamie Vardy is very important for us. I believe in this team. When we are desperate we make more, more and more."

24 October: Leicester 1-0 Crystal Palace

Vardy is known for his all-action style of play, but has he got the technical ability in his game? Of course, he has. He showed composure by nicking the ball over the goalkeeper and slotting in the winner against Palace

League position: 5th

Manager Claudio Ranieri: "Jamie Vardy is fantastic because every ball could be good for him. The spirit is fantastic and is one of our strengths, we never give up and continue to fight."

31 October: West Brom 2-3 Leicester

Vardy's run almost came to an end against the Baggies when he went down injured - but after treatment from the physio he returned to the pitch and netted his side's third goal

League position: 3rd

Manager Claudio Ranieri: "It's important Jamie Vardy continues to work for the team. The record is good for everybody."

7 November: Leicester 2-1 Watford

Another injury scare, this time going down holding his groin. Nothing was going to stop Vardy on his mission, though, and the lad can hold his nerve. Another from the spot, another win for Leicester

League position: 3rd

BBC Sport pundit John Hartson: "Jamie Vardy's form is incredible. If he is fit and raring to go, he should start for England."

21 November: Newcastle 0-3 Leicester

Vardy joined Ruud van Nistelrooy by scoring in 10 straight games after netting just before half-time. Better news was to come as Manchester City and Arsenal lost, leaving Leicester top of the table

League position: 1st

Manager Claudio Ranieri: "Jamie Vardy is a great champion and did well in training. I also had Gabriel Batistuta at Fiorentina score in 11 consecutive matches and I hope Jamie can achieve this."

28 November: Leicester 1-1 Manchester United

He's done it!! Vardy becomes a record-breaker, getting on the end of Christian Fuchs' through ball and slotting past David de Gea

League position: 2nd

Former Leicester defender Matt Elliott: "Oh my word! The whole stadium is up on its feet, myself included! It was an inch-perfect ball in behind the United defence, and Jamie Vardy was onto it in a flash. What a finish, what quality!"

