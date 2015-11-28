Jamie Vardy breaks record for goals in consecutive games
Jamie Vardy broke Ruud van Nistelrooy's record as he became the first player to score in 11 consecutive Premier League matches.
The Leicester striker netted in the first half of his side's 1-1 draw against Manchester United.
Dutchman Van Nistelrooy achieved his feat for Manchester United across two seasons in 2003.
Vardy's run has included 13 goals, making him the league's top scorer with 14 goals in total so far this season.
'The record wasn't in my mind'
Vardy, who four years ago was playing for Fleetwood in the Conference in front of 768 people, said he was "taking each match as it comes".
He added: "The record was not in my mind, it would have affected my performance and the team's, and that's the last thing I wanted to do.
"I can think about it when I am home but as soon as I cross the white line all I should be concentrating on is my football.
"That's what I have been doing and exactly what I will continue to do."
'This fantastic man'
Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri said Vardy's record was "an incredible achievement".
"We had two objectives - to win the match and try to help Vardy break the record," he said.
"Jamie made the record, it is fantastic for us. Five years ago he played in non-league, it is difficult to grow up so quickly and this fantastic man is not only our goalscorer but he presses, he works hard, he is important."
Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal also praised Vardy's "amazing and fantastic" feat, saying: "The goal he scored is also amazing because it is not so easy.
"I can say our organisation is bad but he is provoking that also. It is a fantastic record to have, 11 matches in a row. Not many players will do that."
|The all-time records now in Vardy's sights
|Vardy needs to score in his next two games to equal the all-time record of consecutive goals scored at the top level of English football, set by Jimmy Dunne back in 1931-32. Playing for Sheffield United, Dunne scored 12 goals in succession.
|Stan Mortensen hit 15 goals in consecutive games for Blackpool in the 1950-51 season, but he missed matches during that run because of injury, recovering to continue scoring when he returned to the side.
So how did Vardy do it? Four goals after the 80th minute, three from the penalty spot and some while bones were broken, BBC Sport takes a look at how Vardy's magnificent streak took place.
29 August: Bournemouth 1-1 Leicester
League position: 3rd
Manager Claudio Ranieri: "We have a week now where the players go to their national team and when they come back we must re-start with the same mentality."
Vardy was picked for England for the first time a day later.
13 September: Leicester 3-2 Aston Villa
League position: 2nd
BBC Radio 5 live pundit Martin Keown: "This Leicester team is incredible. The energy of it all. Jamie Vardy just knows there's going to be an opening for him."
19 September: Stoke 2-2 Leicester
League position: 3rd
Manager Claudio Ranieri: "The spirit is good. It is good for the table and important for us to work during training."
26 September: Leicester 2-5 Arsenal
League position: 6th
Final Score pundit Jermaine Jenas: "It's such a difficult place to play at Leicester because of all that pace. Jamie Vardy just runs the channels non-stop."
3 October: Norwich 1-2 Leicester
League position: 4th
Leicester winger Jeffrey Schlupp: "Jamie Vardy up front terrorises the defenders. He is a pest and always in the defenders' faces."
17 October: Southampton 2-2 Leicester
League position: 5th
Manager Claudio Ranieri: "Jamie Vardy is very important for us. I believe in this team. When we are desperate we make more, more and more."
24 October: Leicester 1-0 Crystal Palace
League position: 5th
Manager Claudio Ranieri: "Jamie Vardy is fantastic because every ball could be good for him. The spirit is fantastic and is one of our strengths, we never give up and continue to fight."
31 October: West Brom 2-3 Leicester
League position: 3rd
Manager Claudio Ranieri: "It's important Jamie Vardy continues to work for the team. The record is good for everybody."
7 November: Leicester 2-1 Watford
League position: 3rd
BBC Sport pundit John Hartson: "Jamie Vardy's form is incredible. If he is fit and raring to go, he should start for England."
21 November: Newcastle 0-3 Leicester
League position: 1st
Manager Claudio Ranieri: "Jamie Vardy is a great champion and did well in training. I also had Gabriel Batistuta at Fiorentina score in 11 consecutive matches and I hope Jamie can achieve this."
28 November: Leicester 1-1 Manchester United
League position: 2nd
Former Leicester defender Matt Elliott: "Oh my word! The whole stadium is up on its feet, myself included! It was an inch-perfect ball in behind the United defence, and Jamie Vardy was onto it in a flash. What a finish, what quality!"
Social media reaction
In the minute after Vardy scored there were 26,839 tweets mentioning the Leicester striker's name - and not surprisingly he was trending.
Former Leicester striker Gary Lineker:
Tottenham defender Kyle Walker, who is from the same city as Vardy:
Former Premier League defender Rio Ferdinand:
Leicester defender Paul Konchesky:
Athlete Mo Farah: