The FA Cup - Second Round
Colchester3Altrincham2

Colchester United 3-2 Altrincham

Callum Harriott grabbed an injury-time winner as managerless League One side Colchester twice hit back to beat National League strugglers Altrincham.

The U's striker took a great touch and crashed the ball in at the near post to deny the visitors a deserved draw.

Alty led through Jake Moult's 30-yard lob, but Harriott slotted the leveller.

Michael Rankine's low shot restored the lead but Tom Lapslie's header and Harriott's strike cruelly robbed the away side of a replay.

The chances of another shock looked good for Altrincham and their manager Lee Sinnott, an FA Cup finalist with Watford in 1984, when Moult's cunning first-time effort sailed over goalkeeper Jamie Jones.

But Harriott levelled the scores, nicking the ball away from dallying defender Scott Leather and playing a one-two with Marvin Sordell before calmly finishing with his left foot.

Colchester were dominating possession, but the worst defence in the Football League - with 49 goals conceded in 20 games - was breached again just 18 seconds after the interval.

Rankine was the scorer this time, running through and slotting the ball in to put Altrincham, 18th in the top tier of non-league football, back in front.

However, Colchester, without a boss since Tony Humes left last month, began to seize control and Lapslie's close-range header restored parity.

And, after away substitute Nicky Clee had a chance to earn a famous win, Colchester sealed it when Harriott made space on the edge of the box and fired the ball home with his right foot.

Line-ups

Colchester

  • 12Jones
  • 24BrindleySubstituted forOlufemiat 81'minutes
  • 18Eastman
  • 6Elokobi
  • 3Briggs
  • 20LapslieSubstituted forSzmodicsat 69'minutes
  • 8GilbeyBooked at 36mins
  • 11MasseySubstituted forPorterat 83'minutes
  • 10Moncur
  • 31HarriottBooked at 77mins
  • 45Sordell

Substitutes

  • 4Edwards
  • 9Porter
  • 14Olufemi
  • 15Kent
  • 17Szmodics
  • 19Bonne
  • 29Bransgrove

Altrincham

  • 17Deasy
  • 20Sinnott
  • 6Leather
  • 12Heathcote
  • 3Griffin
  • 7Lawrie
  • 8RichmanBooked at 80mins
  • 4Moult
  • 19CrowtherSubstituted forCleeat 66'minutes
  • 9Rankine
  • 10ReevesSubstituted forBowermanat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Clee
  • 18Bowerman
  • 21Swift
  • 22Cain
  • 23Williams
  • 24Davis
  • 25Stouppis
Referee:
Andy Davies
Attendance:
2,592

Match Stats

Home TeamColchesterAway TeamAltrincham
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home19
Away15
Shots on Target
Home7
Away5
Corners
Home8
Away7
Fouls
Home16
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Colchester United 3, Altrincham 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Colchester United 3, Altrincham 2.

Goal!

Goal! Colchester United 3, Altrincham 2. Callum Harriott (Colchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Nicky Clee (Altrincham) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Tim Deasy.

Attempt saved. Callum Harriott (Colchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

George Moncur (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jake Moult (Altrincham).

Foul by Chris Porter (Colchester United).

Scott Leather (Altrincham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Altrincham. George Bowerman replaces Damian Reeves.

Marvin Sordell (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Adam Griffin (Altrincham).

Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Adam Griffin.

George Elokobi (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Damian Reeves (Altrincham).

Substitution

Substitution, Colchester United. Chris Porter replaces Gavin Massey.

Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Michael Rankine.

Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Tim Deasy.

Attempt saved. Matthew Briggs (Colchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Tim Deasy.

Attempt saved. George Moncur (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Colchester United. Tosin Olufemi replaces Richard Brindley.

Booking

Simon Richman (Altrincham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Matthew Briggs (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Simon Richman (Altrincham).

Attempt missed. Marvin Sordell (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Booking

Callum Harriott (Colchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Callum Harriott (Colchester United).

Nicky Clee (Altrincham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by James Lawrie.

Attempt missed. Nicky Clee (Altrincham) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by George Moncur (Colchester United).

Jake Moult (Altrincham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Alex Gilbey (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by James Lawrie (Altrincham).

Foul by Sammie Szmodics (Colchester United).

Jordan Sinnott (Altrincham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Colchester United. Sammie Szmodics replaces Tom Lapslie.

Attempt missed. Tom Eastman (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

