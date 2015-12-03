Gwennan Harries: Injury forces Wales women's striker to retire

Gwennan Harries made her final Wales appearance against Scotland in 2012

Wales women's striker Gwennan Harries has retired from football because of a long-standing knee injury.

The Bristol Academy player had been sidelined for three years after suffering a serious injury before an international against the Netherlands in November 2012.

Harries scored 18 goals in 56 games for Wales and was a member of Everton's Women's FA Cup winning squad in 2010.

"It is on medical grounds that I make this decision to retire," Harries said.

"After two operations with lengthy rehab programmes my knee could not sustain the training load necessary to return to club and international football.

"With further surgery needed to help me prolong a pain-free career as a physical education teacher, the decision was made with a heavy heart but a realistic head."

Harries returned to Bristol Academy for a second spell in February 2013 after three years with Everton Ladies.

She started her senior career at Cardiff City and twice represented Great Britain in the World University Games.

"Playing for Wales and wearing that special red jersey was an honour every single time and something I feel very privileged to have had the opportunity to do," Harries added.

"As they say, some things happen for a reason and, although my highly competitive nature wants to be playing and wearing that red jersey, there will hopefully be more exciting adventures for me within the game in some capacity in the future."