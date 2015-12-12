Championship
Fulham2Brentford2

Fulham 2-2 Brentford

Stuart Gray and Dean Smith
Stuart Gray (l) was appointed senior coach by Fulham before their west London derby with Brentford

Fulham and Brentford drew an exciting west London derby at Craven Cottage.

The hosts fell behind to Alan Judge's penalty in Stuart Gray's first game in caretaker charge after Ashley Richards fouled Jake Bidwell.

Brentford defender James Tarkowski headed into his own net to make it 1-1 and Fulham led midway through the second half when Ross McCormack set up strike partner Moussa Dembele.

Jack O'Connell earned a point for the Bees, turning in Tarkowski's flick-on.

Gray, who was appointed as senior coach by Fulham on Tuesday, could not halt his side's winless run, now stretching back six games.

They lie 17th in the table, while Brentford missed the opportunity to move into the play-off spots despite results elsewhere going in their favour.

They made an encouraging start in Dean Smith's second game as boss, with Nico Yennaris and Lasse Vibe going close to scoring either side of Judge's successful spot-kick.

But McCormack was a constant threat for the home side, putting in the cross for Tarkowski to head past his own goalkeeper as well as creating Dembele's goal with an astute pass.

And after O'Connell levelled the scores, he almost won it for Fulham with a free-kick from the edge of the box which forced Button to a good save.

Fulham senior coach Stuart Gray:

Media playback is not supported on this device

Gray on Fulham v Brentford

"In the past the heads have dropped when going 1-0 down, but the team didn't do that today and got back into the game.

"Then to get our noses in front I think we were going to go on and win it. But our Achilles heel has been defending corners so we've been done on two set-plays.

"We were playing a side full of confidence - obviously they've got a new manager and they probably started a bit brighter than us."

Brentford boss Dean Smith:

Media playback is not supported on this device

Smith on Fulham v Brentford

"The pleasing thing today was how strong the bench was, when you have got players who can make an impact.

"It was a very entertaining game, I thought it was pretty even first half, we started the second half brightly and passed it really well.

"They scored against the run of play, but the lads showed great character. A point was a fair result as they finished the game stronger."

Moussa Dembele of Fulham
Moussa Dembele's goal was not enough to earn Fulham a first win in six league matches

Line-ups

Fulham

  • 24Lonergan
  • 2Richards
  • 5StearmanBooked at 57mins
  • 13Ream
  • 3Garbutt
  • 7FredericksBooked at 27minsSubstituted forWoodrowat 79'minutes
  • 8ParkerSubstituted forKacaniklicat 79'minutes
  • 23O'Hara
  • 10CairneySubstituted forSmithat 87'minutes
  • 25Dembele
  • 44McCormack

Substitutes

  • 4Hutchinson
  • 9Smith
  • 11Kacaniklic
  • 12Lewis
  • 16Woodrow
  • 28Hyndman
  • 33Burn

Brentford

  • 27Button
  • 28Yennaris
  • 26Tarkowski
  • 22O'ConnellBooked at 57mins
  • 3Bidwell
  • 15Woods
  • 20Diagouraga
  • 47CanosBooked at 36minsSubstituted forJotaat 66'minutes
  • 18Judge
  • 17KerschbaumerSubstituted forSwiftat 66'minutes
  • 21VibeSubstituted forHofmannat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Saunders
  • 10McEachran
  • 11Hofmann
  • 16Bonham
  • 19Swift
  • 23Jota
  • 29Barbet
Referee:
David Coote
Attendance:
19,411

Match Stats

Home TeamFulhamAway TeamBrentford
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home8
Away14
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home10
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Fulham 2, Brentford 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Fulham 2, Brentford 2.

Foul by Matt Smith (Fulham).

Jack O'Connell (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Brentford. James Tarkowski tries a through ball, but Philipp Hofmann is caught offside.

Foul by Ross McCormack (Fulham).

Alan Judge (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Nico Yennaris.

Attempt missed. Matt Smith (Fulham) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jamie O'Hara with a cross following a corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Brentford. Philipp Hofmann replaces Lasse Vibe.

Substitution

Substitution, Fulham. Matt Smith replaces Tom Cairney.

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Nico Yennaris.

Attempt blocked. Alexander Kacaniklic (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Moussa Dembele (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie O'Hara with a cross.

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Jake Bidwell.

Attempt blocked. Moussa Dembele (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luke Garbutt with a cross.

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Jake Bidwell.

Foul by Jazz Richards (Fulham).

John Swift (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Fulham. Cauley Woodrow replaces Ryan Fredericks.

Substitution

Substitution, Fulham. Alexander Kacaniklic replaces Scott Parker.

Attempt missed. Jack O'Connell (Brentford) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jake Bidwell with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Moussa Dembele.

Attempt saved. Ross McCormack (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Tom Cairney (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jack O'Connell (Brentford).

Offside, Brentford. John Swift tries a through ball, but Jota is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. John Swift (Brentford) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alan Judge.

Goal!

Goal! Fulham 2, Brentford 2. Jack O'Connell (Brentford) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by James Tarkowski with a headed pass following a corner.

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Luke Garbutt.

Substitution

Substitution, Brentford. Jota replaces Sergi Canos.

Substitution

Substitution, Brentford. John Swift replaces Konstantin Kerschbaumer.

Foul by Luke Garbutt (Fulham).

Sergi Canos (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Goal! Fulham 2, Brentford 1. Moussa Dembele (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ross McCormack.

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Andy Lonergan.

Attempt saved. Lasse Vibe (Brentford) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Konstantin Kerschbaumer.

Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Nico Yennaris.

Offside, Fulham. Tom Cairney tries a through ball, but Ross McCormack is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Moussa Dembele (Fulham) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Richard Stearman.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brighton20119029181142
2Middlesbrough20124429121740
3Hull20115429131638
4Derby20108228131538
5Burnley209832619735
6Ipswich208752927231
7Cardiff207942420430
8Sheff Wed207942724330
9Birmingham208572522329
10Brentford208572827129
11Blackburn206952218427
12Reading207672623327
13QPR207672425-127
14Wolves206772525025
15Nottm Forest206682020024
16Preston205961616024
17Fulham205873335-223
18Leeds205871822-423
19Bristol City204792033-1319
20Huddersfield2046102030-1018
21Charlton2045111732-1517
22MK Dons2044121527-1216
23Rotherham2043132236-1415
24Bolton2019101429-1512
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Related to this story