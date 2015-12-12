Fulham 2-2 Brentford

Stuart Gray (l) was appointed senior coach by Fulham before their west London derby with Brentford

Fulham and Brentford drew an exciting west London derby at Craven Cottage.

The hosts fell behind to Alan Judge's penalty in Stuart Gray's first game in caretaker charge after Ashley Richards fouled Jake Bidwell.

Brentford defender James Tarkowski headed into his own net to make it 1-1 and Fulham led midway through the second half when Ross McCormack set up strike partner Moussa Dembele.

Jack O'Connell earned a point for the Bees, turning in Tarkowski's flick-on.

Gray, who was appointed as senior coach by Fulham on Tuesday, could not halt his side's winless run, now stretching back six games.

They lie 17th in the table, while Brentford missed the opportunity to move into the play-off spots despite results elsewhere going in their favour.

They made an encouraging start in Dean Smith's second game as boss, with Nico Yennaris and Lasse Vibe going close to scoring either side of Judge's successful spot-kick.

But McCormack was a constant threat for the home side, putting in the cross for Tarkowski to head past his own goalkeeper as well as creating Dembele's goal with an astute pass.

And after O'Connell levelled the scores, he almost won it for Fulham with a free-kick from the edge of the box which forced Button to a good save.

Fulham senior coach Stuart Gray:

Gray on Fulham v Brentford

"In the past the heads have dropped when going 1-0 down, but the team didn't do that today and got back into the game.

"Then to get our noses in front I think we were going to go on and win it. But our Achilles heel has been defending corners so we've been done on two set-plays.

"We were playing a side full of confidence - obviously they've got a new manager and they probably started a bit brighter than us."

Brentford boss Dean Smith:

Smith on Fulham v Brentford

"The pleasing thing today was how strong the bench was, when you have got players who can make an impact.

"It was a very entertaining game, I thought it was pretty even first half, we started the second half brightly and passed it really well.

"They scored against the run of play, but the lads showed great character. A point was a fair result as they finished the game stronger."

Moussa Dembele's goal was not enough to earn Fulham a first win in six league matches