Wigan Athletic 0-1 Blackpool

Blackpool defender Tom Aldred's winning goal was his first for the club

Tom Aldred's header earned Blackpool a hard-fought victory against Wigan in wet conditions at the DW Stadium.

Defender Aldred's first-half effort from a corner was enough to earn the Seasiders all three points.

Substitute Donervon Daniels had a chance shortly after the break to equalise for the home side but saw his free header go wide.

Wigan could not find a breakthrough in the second half, as Blackpool moved out of the League One relegation zone.

Wigan manager Gary Caldwell told BBC Radio Manchester:

"It's a massively disappointing result.

"We didn't put the ball in the box as much as we should and we didn't create enough opportunity from our good play.

"But there were spells in the game where I thought we did okay.

"The disappointing thing is that we got it to good areas and didn't make enough of it."