Match ends, Wigan Athletic 0, Blackpool 1.
Wigan Athletic 0-1 Blackpool
Tom Aldred's header earned Blackpool a hard-fought victory against Wigan in wet conditions at the DW Stadium.
Defender Aldred's first-half effort from a corner was enough to earn the Seasiders all three points.
Substitute Donervon Daniels had a chance shortly after the break to equalise for the home side but saw his free header go wide.
Wigan could not find a breakthrough in the second half, as Blackpool moved out of the League One relegation zone.
Wigan manager Gary Caldwell told BBC Radio Manchester:
"It's a massively disappointing result.
"We didn't put the ball in the box as much as we should and we didn't create enough opportunity from our good play.
"But there were spells in the game where I thought we did okay.
"The disappointing thing is that we got it to good areas and didn't make enough of it."
Line-ups
Wigan
- 32Jääskeläinen
- 8CowieSubstituted forDanielsat 45'minutes
- 25Barnett
- 28Pearce
- 26LoveSubstituted forRevellat 75'minutes
- 9Grigg
- 4Perkins
- 6Power
- 2James
- 10DaviesSubstituted forJacobsat 64'minutes
- 31Wildschut
Substitutes
- 1O'Donnell
- 3Kellett
- 5Daniels
- 12Revell
- 17Jacobs
- 22Francisco Júnior
- 30Hiwula-Mayifuila
Blackpool
- 26Lyness
- 2WhiteBooked at 32mins
- 5Robertson
- 15Aldred
- 3Ferguson
- 4McAlister
- 25AimsonSubstituted forBoyceat 75'minutes
- 8Potts
- 19Norris
- 38LeeSubstituted forPatersonat 65'minutes
- 9CullenSubstituted forHerronat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Rivers
- 14Herron
- 16Boyce
- 20Paterson
- 21Osayi-Samuel
- 22Cubero Loria
- 23Letheren
- Referee:
- Phil Gibbs
- Attendance:
- 8,424
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home11
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wigan Athletic 0, Blackpool 1.
Attempt saved. Jason Pearce (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Donervon Daniels (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by David Ferguson (Blackpool).
Attempt missed. Hayden White (Blackpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Jason Pearce (Wigan Athletic).
Martin Paterson (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
David Perkins (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Martin Paterson (Blackpool).
Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Norris (Blackpool).
Foul by Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic).
David Norris (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Emmerson Boyce.
Attempt saved. Jason Pearce (Wigan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by David Ferguson.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. John Herron replaces Mark Cullen.
Foul by Reece James (Wigan Athletic).
David Norris (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Donervon Daniels (Wigan Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Alex Revell replaces Donald Love.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Emmerson Boyce replaces Will Aimson.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Clark Robertson.
Attempt blocked. Leon Barnett (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Donervon Daniels (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Dean Lyness.
Attempt saved. William Grigg (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Leon Barnett (Wigan Athletic).
Mark Cullen (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Reece James (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Yanic Wildschut (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Donald Love (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Martin Paterson replaces Elliot Lee.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Michael Jacobs replaces Craig Davies.
Attempt missed. Donervon Daniels (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Tom Aldred.
Foul by Max Power (Wigan Athletic).
Brad Potts (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.